Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open in the red as early trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a lower opening for India equities with a loss of 65 points. Global cues were weak as all three major Wall Street indexes ended lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session, and Asia-Pacific shares slipped in morning trade as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance. The Dow Jones fell 0.35%, the S&P 500 lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.37%. Meanwhile, In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.16%, South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.68%, while Japan markets were closed for a holiday.

Tata Steel’s board on Friday approved the scheme of amalgamation between seven of its group companies and itself, as per the company’s exchange filing. As per the amalgamation plan, all the Metal companies of the Tata group including Tata Metaliks, TRF, Tata Steel Mining, Indian Steel & Wire Pdts, S&T Mining, Tata Steel Long Pdts, and Tinplate will be merged into Tata Steel. Of the seven companies to be merged, four are listed on the exchanges, while the rest are unlisted.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 23 September Friday