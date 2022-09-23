Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open in the red as early trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a lower opening for India equities with a loss of 65 points. Global cues were weak as all three major Wall Street indexes ended lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session, and Asia-Pacific shares slipped in morning trade as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance. The Dow Jones fell 0.35%, the S&P 500 lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.37%. Meanwhile, In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.16%, South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.68%, while Japan markets were closed for a holiday.
Tata Steel’s board on Friday approved the scheme of amalgamation between seven of its group companies and itself, as per the company’s exchange filing. As per the amalgamation plan, all the Metal companies of the Tata group including Tata Metaliks, TRF, Tata Steel Mining, Indian Steel & Wire Pdts, S&T Mining, Tata Steel Long Pdts, and Tinplate will be merged into Tata Steel. Of the seven companies to be merged, four are listed on the exchanges, while the rest are unlisted.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 23 September Friday
Reliance New Energy Limited (“RNEL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has today signed definitive agreements to invest in Caelux Corporation (“Caelux”), a company headquartered in Pasadena, California, in the United States of America, engaged in the development of perovskite-based solar technology. RNEL will invest USD 12 million to acquire 20% stake in Caelux.
Major Wall Street indexes ended lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's latest aggressive move to rein in inflation by selling growth stocks, including technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.1 points, or 0.35%, to 30,076.68, the S&P 500 lost 31.94 points, or 0.84%, to 3,757.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.39 points, or 1.37%, to 11,066.81.
Early trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 65 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,575 levels on the Singaporean Exchange.