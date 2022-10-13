Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading 52 pts, or 0.3% lower at 17,053 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Shares in Asia were mostly lower as investors await inflation data from the US. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.48% lower and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.84%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong slipped 0.52%, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.57%. Meanwhile, US stocks fell overnight, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest close since November 2020.

India’s retail inflation surged to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September, remaining above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper threshold of 6 per cent for three full quarters. This could prompt a formal explanation from the RBI to the government on why the inflation has breached the target limit. RBI has a mandate to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent, with a range of +/-2 per cent. September retail inflation was sharply higher than the 7 per cent in August, 6.71 per cent in July.

