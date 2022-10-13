Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading 52 pts, or 0.3% lower at 17,053 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Shares in Asia were mostly lower as investors await inflation data from the US. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.48% lower and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.84%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong slipped 0.52%, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.57%. Meanwhile, US stocks fell overnight, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest close since November 2020.
India’s retail inflation surged to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September, remaining above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper threshold of 6 per cent for three full quarters. This could prompt a formal explanation from the RBI to the government on why the inflation has breached the target limit. RBI has a mandate to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent, with a range of +/-2 per cent. September retail inflation was sharply higher than the 7 per cent in August, 6.71 per cent in July.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 13 October 2022, Thursday
“Technically Nifty has formed a bullish candle in the daily chart, as it closed above 17100, an important Fibonacci level. The overall structure shows that the index is likely to witness consolidation and short term buying in the range of 17000-17300. Once it sustains 17340 levels we can expect a rally till 17500 levels in coming days. Indicators such as RSI and MACD are showing some strength to lead towards upside in the daily chart. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 38500 levels while resistance is placed at 40000.” ~Om Mehra, Technical associate, Choice Broking
“Nifty made a near double bottom on Oct 12 compared to the previous session. It now has a chance to recoup part of the losses seen in the previous 3 sessions. 17217-17287 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 17064 could be the support.”~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“Monthly support for Nifty50 is seen at 16580. We remain relatively stronger as compared to global markets. Medium-term setup also continues to remain positive for now. From the frontline sectors, we believe IT space looks attractive while Private banking is expected to consolidate.
· Monthly setup continues to remain positive
· Broader market sentiment remains positive while momentum is lacking
· FII and PRO have witnessed net short addition in the options segment
· For Nifty, maximum OI buildup seen at 17000 Put and 17100/17200 Call Option. For Bank-Nifty, maximum OI buildup is seen at 38500 put and 39000/39500 call options.
For the expiry day, expect nifty to trade in the range of 16700-17300.”
~Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities
“Bears took a breather today as markets witnessed a relief rally after getting hammered in the past few sessions. However, the recovery doesn't seem to be sustainable as multiple negative factors are at play. Technically, the Nifty took support near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply. As long as the index is trading above 17000 mark, the pullback formation is likely to continue. Above the same, the index may touch the level of 17225-17275. On the flip side, below 17000, the index could slip till 16900.”~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“Markets rebounded on Wednesday after the recent slide and gained nearly a percent amid mixed cues. After the initial uptick, Nifty drifted lower in the early hours however recovery in select index majors across sectors gradually pushed the index higher as the session progressed. It finally settled around the day’s high to close at 17,123.6 levels. We feel it’s just a respite in a corrective phase and the tone would remain negative until Nifty decisively reclaims 17,400 levels. Amid all, the buoyancy in the banking space is capping the damage so far while others are seeing a mixed trend. We feel it’s prudent to stay light in the prevailing scenario and keep the existing positions hedged.”~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
“The short-term trend of Nifty is range bound with positive bias. The market is now making an attempt to form a short-term higher bottom formation around 16950 levels. A sustainable move above the hurdle of 17260 levels could confirm more upside for the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16950 levels.”~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Thursday as investors await inflation data from the U.S. due later stateside. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.48% lower and the Topix was down 0.62%. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.84% and the Kosdaq lost 2.39%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.52%, while mainland China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.57% and the Shenzhen Component shed 0.162%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 bucked the regional trend and traded 0.35% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15%. Thailand’s market is closed for a holiday Thursday.
US stocks ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers agreed they needed to maintain a more restrictive policy stance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,210.85, the S&P 500 lost 11.81 points, or 0.33%, to 3,577.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points, or 0.09%, to 10,417.10.
Nifty futures were trading 52 pts, or 0.3% lower at 17,053 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.