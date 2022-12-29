08:39 (IST) 29 Dec 2022

Markets to see bearish opening

“Markets are likely to see a bearish opening on Thursday in view of weak global cues after US markets slumped overnight amidst rising bond yields over fears that inflation could pick up on China's reopening. Volatility is likely to be the hallmark for the day as traders roll-over December F&O contracts to January. Oil prices have declined $77 per barrel on concerns that surging Covid-19 cases in China will undermine the recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy. Besides, FIIs have sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,239 crores in the last 3-trading sessions and Rs 10,708 crore in the month so far, which is a sign of caution for investors.”

– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities