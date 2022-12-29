Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened the session in red, following global markets, extending the previous day’s losses. Nifty dropped 80 points to open at 18,045 while Sensex lost 282 points, opening at 60,628. The broader markets followed suit and started lower, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were down 0.39% and 0.49% respectively, while the volatility gauge, India VIX, rose by 1.23%. All sectoral indices, barring Nifty Pharma, opened in the red with Bank Nifty down 0.46% and Nifty IT down 0.55%. Nifty Pharma rose 0.94% with Dr Reddy, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Divis Lab leading the index’s gains.
Dr Reddy, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Divis Lab and Bharti Airtel are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, while Hindalco, HDFC Life, Grasim, JSW Steel and UltraTech cement are the top laggards.
“The USDINR 27 January futures contract traded in a tight range over the past one week. On the daily technical chart the pair is trading above its resistance level of 82.85. RSI is fetching above 55 levels but MACD is moving down to form a negative divergence on the daily technical chart. The pair is facing steep resistance at higher levels but if it sustains above 83.05 levels it could show further strength towards 83.22-83.40; support is placed at 82.80-82.55 levels. We suggest closely watching the levels of 82.80-83.05 for taking fresh positions in the pair; either side breakout of the range could give further directions.”
– Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened the session in red, following global markets. Nifty dropped 80 points to open at 18,045 while Sensex lost 282 points, opening at 60,628.
“Nifty seems to have run into a road block after a two day rise. However a small intra day range does not give enough signals for the future trend. Nifty could now face resistance in the 18173-18203 band and take support from 17967-17977 band in the near term.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Benchmark equity indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex fall during the morning's pre-open session, following weak global cues. Sensex dipped by 0.46% or 281 points to 60,628 while Nifty fell to 18,045, losing 76 points.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 872.59 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 372.87 crore on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.
“U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Wednesday, as investors assessed economic data on the housing market amid concerns over rising interest rates and economic growth in 2023. US stocks fell for a second day on concern that the end of China’s zero-Covid policy could lead to a rise in cases around the world. All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower on Wednesday with energy stocks falling by 2.2%, as worries over rising fuel demand in China weighed on oil prices. If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices – and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
In Nifty Options for Dec 29th Expiry, 237k Put contracts were added and 211k Call Contracts were added today. Highest Put OI is at 18000 strike (247k contracts) strike followed by 18100. Highest Call OI is at 18200 strike (218k contracts) followed by 18500. – Emkay
Balrampur Chini Mills and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday, December 29.
“Markets are likely to see a bearish opening on Thursday in view of weak global cues after US markets slumped overnight amidst rising bond yields over fears that inflation could pick up on China's reopening. Volatility is likely to be the hallmark for the day as traders roll-over December F&O contracts to January. Oil prices have declined $77 per barrel on concerns that surging Covid-19 cases in China will undermine the recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy. Besides, FIIs have sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,239 crores in the last 3-trading sessions and Rs 10,708 crore in the month so far, which is a sign of caution for investors.”
– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
The Asia-Pacific markets followed suit as Japan’s Nikkei 225 sheds 1.3%, China’s Shaghai Composite dropped 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 1.03% lower.
Overnight, Wall Street ended lower as the major indices sunk into the red, losing over 1% each. The NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 dropped 1.35% and 1.2% respectively while Dow Jones fell 1.1%, erasing hopes of a Santa Claus rally.