Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative start for the Indian equity indices amid mixed sentiment in global markets. Nifty futures are trading 52 pts lower at around 18,250 levels on the Singapore exchange. The BSE Sensex rose 126.41 points or 0.21%, settling at 61,294.20 on Tuesday and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 35.10 points or 0.19% to 18,232.55. Markets in the Asia-Pacific were trading mixed on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.45% and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China rose 0.36% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.41%. Overnight, the US markets ended in the red. The S&P 500 lost 0.40%, the Nasdaq lost 0.76% and the Dow closed 0.03% down.

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, will acquire a 50% stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’, RCPL said. The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates