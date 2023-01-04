Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative start for the Indian equity indices amid mixed sentiment in global markets. Nifty futures are trading 52 pts lower at around 18,250 levels on the Singapore exchange. The BSE Sensex rose 126.41 points or 0.21%, settling at 61,294.20 on Tuesday and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 35.10 points or 0.19% to 18,232.55. Markets in the Asia-Pacific were trading mixed on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.45% and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China rose 0.36% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.41%. Overnight, the US markets ended in the red. The S&P 500 lost 0.40%, the Nasdaq lost 0.76% and the Dow closed 0.03% down.
Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, will acquire a 50% stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’, RCPL said. The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 628.07 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 350.57 crore on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the data available on NSE.
US Stock market ended Tuesday’s session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 10.88 points or 0.03% to 33,136.37 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 79.50 points or 0.76% to 10,386.98 and the S&P 500 dipped 15.36 points or 0.40% to end at 3,824.14.
No stock/security has been put under the National stock exchange's Futures & Options ban for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
“The Bank Nifty bulls continued buying from the lower levels and the index is near a breakout level of 43,600. The momentum indicator RSI is in the strong buy zone which confirms the strength of the index. The lower-end support is visible at 43,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the put side and the upside resistance is at 44,000 where the aggressive call writing has been observed.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
“The Indian equity market has returned to the green territory, with the Nifty closing above 18,155. The positions of the important moving averages and the momentum indicator RSI are suggesting positive trades in the near term. However, the current chart setup doesn't indicate any directional move. Over the short term, the index is likely to move within the range of 17,950-18,400. A breakout on either side will confirm a directional move.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“Domestic equities ended Tuesday's session near the day’s high following their global peers as the reopening of China's economy has outweighed near-term fear. We expect the market to remain in a range with a positive bias ahead of the FOMC minutes outcome and release of US manufacturing PMI data on Wednesday. Banking stocks continue to gain traction. IT sector is likely to see some action ahead of Q3 results next week. Niche sector like insurance is expected to gain momentum as the government is likely to introduce an insurance amendment bill in the budget. Power financing stocks are likely to be in momentum on the back of strong power demand as well as reforms expected in the upcoming budget.” – Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd