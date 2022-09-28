Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a sell-off amid mixed global cues, high volatility, and uncertainty. Ahead of today’s session, SGX Nifty was in red hinting at a negative start for domestic benchmark indices. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex fell 38 pts to 57,107, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 pts to settle at 17,007. Meanwhile, shares in the Asia-Pacific were trading mixed in morning trade after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.18%. South Korea’s Kspri shed 0.43%.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start its three-day deliberations today (28 September), and will announce the decision on Friday (30 September). RBI MPC is expected to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points again. The half a percentage point rate hike is expected as the central bank catches up with global central banks in not just fighting inflation, but also to stem rupee depreciation. Another key development that will be considered by the RBI will include volatility in the bonds market.
Reliance: Reliance Retail announced the opening of its fashion & lifestyle departmental store, Reliance Centro.
Adani Group stocks: The Adani Group will invest $100 billion over the next decade in new energy and digital spaces, which includes data centres.
HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies launched its new logo and brand identity.
Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it will wholly acquire Curatio Healthcare for Rs 2,000 crore.
“On Tusday, Nifty took support from the upgap of 16947 and closed flat after making a lower low compared to the previous day. The downtrend in the Nifty may have halted temporarily, though it needs to close above 17196 for confirmation. On falls, 16942 will be watched closely,”
~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Trends in SGX Nifty indicated at a gap-down opening for Indian equities. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,937 levels, down around 100 pts or 0.5% on the Singaporean exchange.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the open on Wednesday after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.68 per cent, while the Topix index slipped 0.67 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.18 per cent. The Kospi in South Korea shed 0.43 per cent.
The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Tuesday on worries about super aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, trading under its June trough and leaving investors appraising how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing. The S&P 500 touched a session low of 3,623.29, its lowest point on an intraday basis since November 30, 2020. A late rally helped push the index off its worst level of the day, but the index still closed lower for a sixth straight session as it lost 7.75 points, or 0.21%, to 3,647.29 .