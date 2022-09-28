Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a sell-off amid mixed global cues, high volatility, and uncertainty. Ahead of today’s session, SGX Nifty was in red hinting at a negative start for domestic benchmark indices. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex fell 38 pts to 57,107, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 pts to settle at 17,007. Meanwhile, shares in the Asia-Pacific were trading mixed in morning trade after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.18%. South Korea’s Kspri shed 0.43%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start its three-day deliberations today (28 September), and will announce the decision on Friday (30 September). RBI MPC is expected to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points again. The half a percentage point rate hike is expected as the central bank catches up with global central banks in not just fighting inflation, but also to stem rupee depreciation. Another key development that will be considered by the RBI will include volatility in the bonds market.

