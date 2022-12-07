Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Indian share market is likely to continue witnessing profit-booking. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 33 pts lower at 18719 level on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were weak as shares in the Asia-Pacific region slipped in morning trade, tracking US market losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.69% in early trade, and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.47%. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 shed 1.44%, while the Nasdaq Composite sank 2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.03%. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex declined 208 points to 62,626, while NSE Nifty 50 fell 58 points to 18,643.
All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which concludes today. Analysts expect that the RBI MPC is set to announce further repo rate hikes amid elevated inflation, geopolitical tensions, and fears of a global recession, on Wednesday, 7 December, once the three-day review session has concluded. The consensus among most experts states that the repo rate will be hiked by 25-35 basis points; the repo rate currently stands at 5.9%. The RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, will announce the committee’s policy decisions which will be closely watched by the market for further cues.
Punjab National Bank, GNFC, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the three stocks under NSE’s F&O ban list for 7 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-sold shares worth Rs 635.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-offloaded shares worth Rs 558.67 crore on 6 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“Once Nifty sustains 18750 levels, we can expect a rally till 18900 levels. Volume profile indicates that index may find support around 18450-18500 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI observed at 18800, followed by 18900 strike price while on the put side, the highest OI was at 18500, followed by 18400 strike price. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 42700-42500 zone while resistance is placed at 43600. The long-term investor may appear to have slightly changed in its investment approach as selective mid-cap and small-cap stocks currently look appealing,” said Om Mehra, Technical Associate, Choice Broking.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific slipped on Wednesday after major U.S. indexes fell more than 1 percent each overnight as recession concerns weigh on markets. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 0.69 percent in early trade and the Topix also fell 0.17 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.47 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.28 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.86 percent as the nation’s economy grew by 0.6 percent in the third quarter.
Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to four sessions, as skittish investors fretted over Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 350.76 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 33,596.34, the S&P 500 lost 57.58 points, or 1.44 percent, to finish at 3,941.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.05 points, or 2 percent, to end on 11,014.89.
