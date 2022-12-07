Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Indian share market is likely to continue witnessing profit-booking. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 33 pts lower at 18719 level on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were weak as shares in the Asia-Pacific region slipped in morning trade, tracking US market losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.69% in early trade, and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.47%. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 shed 1.44%, while the Nasdaq Composite sank 2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.03%. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex declined 208 points to 62,626, while NSE Nifty 50 fell 58 points to 18,643.

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which concludes today. Analysts expect that the RBI MPC is set to announce further repo rate hikes amid elevated inflation, geopolitical tensions, and fears of a global recession, on Wednesday, 7 December, once the three-day review session has concluded. The consensus among most experts states that the repo rate will be hiked by 25-35 basis points; the repo rate currently stands at 5.9%. The RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, will announce the committee’s policy decisions which will be closely watched by the market for further cues.

