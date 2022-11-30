Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened mildly in the green, despite Nifty futures trading in the red on the Singapore exchange. Nifty gained 0.25% to trade at 18672, Sensex was up 177 points at 62,849. The broader markets are also trading in the green, as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 are both up 0.3%. Sectorally, Nifty Metal is over 1% up, Nifty Auto is 0.8% higher while Nifty IT is trading 0.3% lower.

Investors are eyeing India’s Q2 GDP numbers set to be announced later in the day by the Finance Ministry. US Fed chairman, Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution will also be keenly watched where Powell is expected to talk about the evolving markets and changing economy. Traders will keenly look to the Chair’s speech to see if the ongoing hawkish stance is reiterated or if the Fed turns dovish for cues related to further rate hikes. Uniparts India IPO to open for subscription today.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 30 November, Wednesday