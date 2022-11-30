Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened mildly in the green, despite Nifty futures trading in the red on the Singapore exchange. Nifty gained 0.25% to trade at 18672, Sensex was up 177 points at 62,849. The broader markets are also trading in the green, as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 are both up 0.3%. Sectorally, Nifty Metal is over 1% up, Nifty Auto is 0.8% higher while Nifty IT is trading 0.3% lower.
Investors are eyeing India’s Q2 GDP numbers set to be announced later in the day by the Finance Ministry. US Fed chairman, Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution will also be keenly watched where Powell is expected to talk about the evolving markets and changing economy. Traders will keenly look to the Chair’s speech to see if the ongoing hawkish stance is reiterated or if the Fed turns dovish for cues related to further rate hikes. Uniparts India IPO to open for subscription today.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 30 November, Wednesday
Gold rate was positive on Wednesday as a result of positive global trends, while silver rate was up 0.4%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold December futures were trading at Rs 52,540 per 10 grams, up Rs 232 or 0.4%. Silver December futures were trading Rs 264 up at Rs 61,415 per kg on MCX.
“The pull back yesterday in the second half may have helped shake off the weakness that has crept in after prolonged upsides in the last few days which had begun to show as negative divergences, as discussed yesterday. This allows Nifty to continue on the 18,800-19,000 trajectory, without much of a drama. This also encourages us to keep the downside marker in the 18,500 vicinity for the opening moves, and move it higher as the day progresses.”
– Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“An important feature of the ongoing rally which has taken the Sensex and Nifty to record highs is that this is a mature rally led by high quality stocks in performing sectors. There is no celebration in the market because this rally has largely bypassed the broad market. While the Nifty is up 7.2 % YTD, the Nifty Small cap Index is down by around 12% YTD. So, the vast majority of retail investors whose portfolios are predominantly small cap oriented, have not benefited from this rally.
This experience also underlines the importance of investing in quality stocks. Since the valuations are elevated from a near-term perspective, there is no scope for the rally to continue unabated. Profit booking and DII selling at higher levels can trigger corrections.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The domestic indices lose some of their previous day gains as they are trading lower during the pre-open session. The NSE Nifty is 0.2% in the red at 18,579 while the BSE Sensex is lower by over 200 points at 62,491.
Punjab National Bank (PNB), BHEL, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the four securities under the NSE F&O ban list for 30 November. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,241.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 744.42 crore on 29 November, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Uniparts India will be the last IPO to open for subscription in November. The public issue will open today, and the bidding will continue till 2 December. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 548-577 per share. The IPO is an offer-for-sale (OFS), and is expected to fetch Rs 835.6 crore to the selling promoters and investors at the upper end of the price band.
Overnight in the U.S., major indexes ended the session lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.16% to end the session at 3,957.60 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.59% to 10,983.78 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to 33,852.13 points.
Shares in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.93% higher, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.16%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6%, while South Korea’s Kospi reversed losses to rise 0.51%.