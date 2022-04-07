Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open gap-down on weekly F&O expiry, weak global cues. Nifty futures traded 103.5 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 17,764 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Markets in Asia dropped in early trade today following two days of declines on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.69%, while the Topix slid 1.83%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.55% and the Hang Seng tech index rose 1.12%. The Shanghai composite was up 0.17%, while the Shenzhen component slipped 0.18%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.98%. Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes fell for a second day as investors reacted to Fed guidance on tightening monetary policy.
Uma Exports, the trader of agricultural produce and commodities, will be listed on BSE and NSE today. The company successfully raised Rs 60 crore through its maiden public issue that was subscribed 7.67 times during March 28-30. The issue received good response from investors with the retail portion being subscribed 10.11 times, while qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors bid 2.81 and 2.22 times the allotted quota, respectively.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Oil prices clawed back some losses on Thursday after tumbling more than 5 per cent to a three-week low in the previous session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves to offset supply lost from Russia. Brent crude futures climbed $1.32, or 1.3 per cent, to $102.39 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.18, or 1.2 per cent, to $97.41 a barrel.
Asian stocks opened lower on Thursday amid surging US bond yields as minutes from the Fed fueled expectations of more aggressive future rate hikes. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.64 per cent. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.79% South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.85% Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.54%. China's Shanghai Composite index edged 0.04% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 1.87%.
Domestic markets continued to move southward on Wednesday with headline indices correcting nearly 1% each. S&P BSE Sensex fell 566 points or 0.94% to close at 59,610 points while the NSE Nifty 50 shed 149 points and ended at 17,807. Bank Nifty was down more than 1% while India VIX gained. Entering the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down in red, suggesting a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely negative after minutes of the US Fed’s March meeting showed that the central bankers were willing to take a more aggressive approach to tame inflation.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 103.5 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 17,764, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.