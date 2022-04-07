Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open gap-down on weekly F&O expiry, weak global cues. Nifty futures traded 103.5 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 17,764 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Markets in Asia dropped in early trade today following two days of declines on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.69%, while the Topix slid 1.83%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.55% and the Hang Seng tech index rose 1.12%. The Shanghai composite was up 0.17%, while the Shenzhen component slipped 0.18%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.98%. Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes fell for a second day as investors reacted to Fed guidance on tightening monetary policy.

Uma Exports, the trader of agricultural produce and commodities, will be listed on BSE and NSE today. The company successfully raised Rs 60 crore through its maiden public issue that was subscribed 7.67 times during March 28-30. The issue received good response from investors with the retail portion being subscribed 10.11 times, while qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors bid 2.81 and 2.22 times the allotted quota, respectively.