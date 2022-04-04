Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues, uncertainty. Ahead of the trading session, SGX Nifty was in red hinting at a flat to gap-down start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,715 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian markets struggled for direction in early trade today. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded, the Topix index climbed 0.16%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.33%. Markets in mainland China are closed on Monday and Tuesday this week for holidays. Meanwhile in the US, all three major Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday.

Oil prices extended losses on Monday as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations, while a truce in Yemen could ease supply disruption concerns in the Middle East. Brent crude futures fell 79 cents, or 0.8%, to $103.60 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $98.45 a barrel, down 82 cents, or 0.8%. Both contracts slipped $1 when markets opened on Monday.