Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues, uncertainty. Ahead of the trading session, SGX Nifty was in red hinting at a flat to gap-down start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,715 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian markets struggled for direction in early trade today. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded, the Topix index climbed 0.16%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.33%. Markets in mainland China are closed on Monday and Tuesday this week for holidays. Meanwhile in the US, all three major Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday.
Oil prices extended losses on Monday as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations, while a truce in Yemen could ease supply disruption concerns in the Middle East. Brent crude futures fell 79 cents, or 0.8%, to $103.60 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $98.45 a barrel, down 82 cents, or 0.8%. Both contracts slipped $1 when markets opened on Monday.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
India's GDP is projected to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2022-23 with rising prices due to tha war in eastern Europe posing the biggest challenge to global economic recovery, industry lobby FICCI’s Economic Outlook Survey has said. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to start a rate hike cycle in the second half of 2022, while a repo rate hike of 50-75 basis points is expected by the end of the current fiscal year. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
HDFC Bank on Sunday said its advances grew 20.9% year-on-year (y-o-y).
Infosys is shifting its services from Russia to its other global delivery centres.
India's merchandise exports surged to a record high of $418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals, according to official data released on Sunday. India's goods trade (exports and imports) crossed $1 trillion during 2021-22 as the country's imports too have touched an all-time high of $610 billion.
Oil prices fell after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. Brent crude futures fell $1.01, or 1%, to $103.38 a barrel by 2223 GMT. WTI crude futures fell 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $98.43 a barrel.
The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week – their biggest weekly falls in two years – when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release.
Nifty finds support around 17400 while 18000 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 36500 while 37700 will act as resistance.
~IIFL Securities
Banknifty managed to take out the critical resistance zone of 36700-37000 and it is showing strong momentum where 38,000 looks like an immediate target however 37,400 is an intermediate hurdle. On the downside, the 36,700 level should act as a support now while 36,000 is the next critical support level.
~Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
Technically, the Nifty is continuing its strong bullish momentum following a breakout of 17350 level where 17800 is an immediate resistance while 18000-18100 is a critical resistance zone. On the downside, the 17500-17450 zone will act as an immediate support area while 17100 is critical support at any sharp pullback.
~Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
Decline in crude oil prices and de-escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict is boosting the positive sentiments in the market. Even India VIX is now below 20 levels and is further supporting the positive momentum in the market. Bulls are now showing lot of strength with Nifty closing above key hurdles and at the highest level in 10 weeks. Buying in key heavyweight sectors is helping the Index to sustain well at higher zones. Market breadth is also turning favourable, indicating broad based action. After a long stretch of underperformance – attractive valuations and hopes of resolution of war is creating interest in sectors like Media, Realty, Financials, Auto and Private Bank.
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Markets are moving largely in sync with their global counterparts and positive developments on the Russia-Ukraine front could further fuel the rebound. Besides, we expect stock-specific moves on earnings expectations. Almost all the sectors are contributing to the rebound now however the contribution of the banking pack is critical for Nifty to test the 17,800-18,100 zone ahead. Participants should align their positions according and avoid contrarian trades.
~ Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
With the beginning of the new fiscal year, markets will be closely eyeing the MPC’s monetary policy review outcome scheduled on April 8. Participants are expecting the status quo however their commentary on inflation and growth would be critical amid global tightening. On the macro front, participants will be eyeing manufacturing and services PMI data on April 4 and April 6 respectively. Amid all, global cues viz. updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, movement of crude will remain in focus.
~ Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while bond markets continued to sound the risk of a hard landing for the U.S. economy as short-term yields surged. Japan's Nikkei was flat, while the Topix index climbed 0.16%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.33%. S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2% and Nasdaq futures 0.3%. A holiday on China made for sluggish trading.
All three major Wall Street indices ended higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.92 points, or 0.4%, to 34,818.27, the S&P 500 gained 15.45 points, or 0.34%, to 4,545.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.98 points, or 0.29%, to 14,261.50.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 27.5 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 17,715.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.