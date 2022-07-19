Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at gap-down open for Indian benchmark indices amid weak global cues. Nifty futures traded 132.5 points, or 0.81% lower at 16,157.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Domestic equity market, in the previous session, extended the winning momentum for the second day, supported by buying in heavyweights and across the sectors. The BSE Sensex ended 760.37 points or 1.41% higher at 54,521.15, and the NSE Nifty 50 closed 229.30 points or 1.43% up at 16,278.50. Globally, Wall Street ended lower on Monday after bank stocks erased earlier gains. Asian markets are trading lower in morning deals, tracking weak US markets.

Morgan Stanley has slashed its forecast for India’s economic growth for this financial year and the next in view of a slowdown in global growth. The growth forecast for the country’s GDP for 2022-23 has been lowered by 40 basis points to 7.2%, while that for 2023-24 has been reduced by 30 basis points to 6.4%. “With the overall exports to GDP at at 21%, a slower-than-expected global growth trend would delay India’s full-fledged growth recovery as external demand weakens sequentially,” Chief India Economist Upasana Chachra said in a note. Morgan Stanley expects the CPI inflation to average 6.5% against 7% earlier in this fiscal year and retains the CPI estimate at 5.3% for the next fiscal. It expects the terminal policy repo rate at 6.5%, to be reached by April 2023, from the current level of 4.9%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 19 July 2022 Tuesday