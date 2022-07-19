Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at gap-down open for Indian benchmark indices amid weak global cues. Nifty futures traded 132.5 points, or 0.81% lower at 16,157.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start. Domestic equity market, in the previous session, extended the winning momentum for the second day, supported by buying in heavyweights and across the sectors. The BSE Sensex ended 760.37 points or 1.41% higher at 54,521.15, and the NSE Nifty 50 closed 229.30 points or 1.43% up at 16,278.50. Globally, Wall Street ended lower on Monday after bank stocks erased earlier gains. Asian markets are trading lower in morning deals, tracking weak US markets.
Morgan Stanley has slashed its forecast for India’s economic growth for this financial year and the next in view of a slowdown in global growth. The growth forecast for the country’s GDP for 2022-23 has been lowered by 40 basis points to 7.2%, while that for 2023-24 has been reduced by 30 basis points to 6.4%. “With the overall exports to GDP at at 21%, a slower-than-expected global growth trend would delay India’s full-fledged growth recovery as external demand weakens sequentially,” Chief India Economist Upasana Chachra said in a note. Morgan Stanley expects the CPI inflation to average 6.5% against 7% earlier in this fiscal year and retains the CPI estimate at 5.3% for the next fiscal. It expects the terminal policy repo rate at 6.5%, to be reached by April 2023, from the current level of 4.9%.
“In the near term, we expect the Nifty to continue the up move towards 16520 followed by 16650 which are the 200 EMA and the 50% retracement of the corrective phase respectively. The immediate support for Nifty will now be placed around Hence, traders should look to trade with a positive bias and look for buying opportunities from a near term perspective. Most of the sectors participated in the up move on Monday and especially the recent underperformer Nifty IT index bounced sharply. The chart structure indicates that this space has factored in most of the negative news and hence, could see further bounce in the near term.”
~Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
Nifty may find support around 16100 levels, while on the upside 16500 followed by 16600 may act as an immediate resistance. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34900 levels while resistance at 36000 levels. Investors can add good quality stocks from Auto, FMCG and IT sectors; while traders are suggested to play with buy on decline.
~Om Mehra, Technical Associate, Choice Broking
“Markets globally rebounded after US Fed officials favoured 75bps rate hike as compared to a 100 bps rate hike in upcoming policy meeting. Progressive monsoon, ongoing result season, easing in commodity prices and expected growth in rural demand have helped the domestic markets to recover smartly from their lows. Nifty gained 5% in July and is holding well above its 16k mark. Even Mid and Smallcap indices are up ~ 8.5% & 6% respectively in July so far. India VIX ~17 level is supporting the index. Expect market momentum to continue towards 16500 with buying interest in sectors like Banking, financials, consumer, realty, defence.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“The short term trend of Nifty is positive. Having placed at the edge of upside breakout of the hurdle 16200-16300 levels, one may expect further upside in the market for short term. The next upside levels to be watched around 16500-16600 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16200 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with gap up opening. This pattern signal a fresh upside breakout in the market after a reasonable downward correction. The positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is intact as per daily chart and the recent swing low of 15858 levels of 14th July could now be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence. The Nifty is currently placed at the key overhead resistance of previous opening downside gap of 13th June and also last swing high of around 16200-16300 levels. A sustainable move above this area could pull Nifty towards further swing highs.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Asian shares slipped in early trade, following overnight declines on Wall Street, and the dollar hovered below last week's peak, but traders' main focus was approaching central bank meetings and the early stages of the U.S. earnings season.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, taking a breather after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session as a plunging dollar supported buying interest and on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike may be less than thought. Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel by 0036 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12. WTI crude futures for August delivery fell 65 cents to $101.95 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11.
All three major Wall Street indices ended lower on Monday after bank stocks erased earlier gains. After posting solid gains to start the session following earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the S&P financial sector weakened into the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.65 points, or 0.69%, to 31,072.61, the S&P 500 lost 32.31 points, or 0.84%, to 3,830.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.37 points, or 0.81%, to 11,360.05.
