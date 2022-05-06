Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap down as Nifty futures were trading 258 points, or 1.5 per cent, lower at 16,433 on the Singapore Exchange signaling that Dalal Street is headed for a negative start. Global cues were negative as U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike would not be enough to tame surging inflation. Asian shares fell in early trade today, tracking Wall Street losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.13%, while Topix added 0.21%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 2.44%. South Korean shares fell more than 1%. In the previous session, the 30-pack BSE Sensex ended flat with a marginal gain of 33.2 points or 0.06% at 55,702.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed the day with a minor gain of 5.05 points of 0.03% at 16,682.5.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO was fully subscribed on day 2, as its maiden public issue garnered Rs 15,115.5 crore worth of bids on the second day. This was an increase from around Rs 10,000 crore worth bids in the first day. The IPO was subscribed 1.03 times, getting bids for more than Rs 16.68 crore equity shares against offer size of 16.2 crore shares. Policyholders and employees retained their leading position as they subscribed 3.11 times and 2.22 times the allotted quota, respectively, while others portion are yet to get fully subscribed. Retail investors have bought 93% shares of the reserved portion, while a part set aside for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors were subscribed 40% and 47%, respectively.