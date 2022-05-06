Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap down as Nifty futures were trading 258 points, or 1.5 per cent, lower at 16,433 on the Singapore Exchange signaling that Dalal Street is headed for a negative start. Global cues were negative as U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike would not be enough to tame surging inflation. Asian shares fell in early trade today, tracking Wall Street losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.13%, while Topix added 0.21%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 2.44%. South Korean shares fell more than 1%. In the previous session, the 30-pack BSE Sensex ended flat with a marginal gain of 33.2 points or 0.06% at 55,702.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed the day with a minor gain of 5.05 points of 0.03% at 16,682.5.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO was fully subscribed on day 2, as its maiden public issue garnered Rs 15,115.5 crore worth of bids on the second day. This was an increase from around Rs 10,000 crore worth bids in the first day. The IPO was subscribed 1.03 times, getting bids for more than Rs 16.68 crore equity shares against offer size of 16.2 crore shares. Policyholders and employees retained their leading position as they subscribed 3.11 times and 2.22 times the allotted quota, respectively, while others portion are yet to get fully subscribed. Retail investors have bought 93% shares of the reserved portion, while a part set aside for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors were subscribed 40% and 47%, respectively.
“SGX Nifty is indicating a gap-down start for domestic stock markets thanks to overnight precarious Wall Street cues. While intra-day volatility will continue, the markets will keep an eye on Reliance Industries' earnings scheduled to be announced later today. With most of the negative factors in play, FII selling has once picked up, as overseas investors sold shares worth Rs 2,074.74 crores on Thursday. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has inched up to 20.2925 levels in Thursday’s trade. But we suspect the VIX to shoot up till 25 levels given the bearish outlook. For Nifty, the interweek support is seen only at 15901 mark. Waterfall of selling is likely towards 15200-15250 mark if the index closes below 15901 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
“On May 5, for the major part of the day, markets maintained their positive posture and traded in the range of 16850 – 16950. However, as we approached the final hours, the nervousness came back and as a result, markets erased all their gains to slide towards yesterday’s close. The volatility was clearly higher side and the way we concluded the weekly expiry, certainly does not bode well for the bulls. But we reiterate, that we would avoid getting carried away by this; because we believe markets are a bit oversold and the last two days’ move could be a deceptive one. Hence, rather than jumping into this, we would stay on the sidelines and would assess the situation for the next 2 – to 3 days. As far as levels are concerned, 16600 – 16500 are to be treated as immediate supports; whereas on the flip side, 16900 – 17000 has now become a sturdy wall. Let’s see how things pan out on the domestic as well as the global front.”
~Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Petrol prices have been left untouched for an entire month by oil marketing companies (OMC) on May 6. Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi is currently priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly a month ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 95.87. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.71, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate on Friday amid strong US dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Weak market sentiments amid aggressive monetary tightening by central banks will also weigh on the currency. The USDINR pair is expected to trade sideways to down. Softening crude oil prices may lend some support to the domestic unit. Rising for the fourth straight session, the rupee appreciated against the US dollar in previous session after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points on expected lines but played down prospects of a more aggressive rate action at its next meeting. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 76.17 against the greenback. It moved in a range of 75.99 to 76.30 during the session, before finally settling at 76.35, up 5 paise from its previous close.
Nifty started the May series on a low open interest base and the stronger hands (FIIs) had rolled more short positions in the index futures segment. At the start of the new series, we did not witness any long formations as market participants were awaiting a decisive breakout beyond the recent consolidation range of 16800-17400. The U. S. Fed meet outcome was scheduled on Wednesday evening and it was anticipated that this event could lead to some conclusive breakout in the index. However, ahead of the expiry day, RBI came out with a surprise rate hike of 40 bps and this led to a sell-off in Nifty as well as Bank Nifty.
BSE-listed companies such as RIL, Canara Bank, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Power Company, CSB Bank, Federal Bank, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Hariom Pipe Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, Shipping Corporation of India, Paisalo Digital will release their Q4 results today. Read full story
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may report sombre earnings for January-March quarter earnings due to a drag on its telecom business, shifting investor focus back on the energy vertical – the company’s traditional mainstay. The energy business could have come to the rescue for RIL in the fiscal fourth quarter, with refinery margins doubling on the back of tighter energy markets, said analysts at Morgan Stanley. The multi-year earnings upgrade cycle is still fully in play, according to analysts who have RIL stock as their top pick with a target price of Rs 2,926 per share, up 10.8% from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 2,640.75 per share.
Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel.
The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 at 1% on Thursday to counter inflation now heading above 10%, even as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession. The BoE's nine rate-setters voted 6-3 for the quarter-point rise from 0.75%. But Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders called for a bigger increase to 1.25% to stamp out the risk of the inflation surge getting embedded in the economy.
Domestic equity markets rebounded at the start of the weekly futures & options expiry session yesterday but failed to hold gains forcing headline indices to close flat. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,702, up 33.2 points or 0.06% while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 5 points or 0.03% to end at 16,682. Bank Nifty closed with losses. SGX Nifty was down deep in red, falling 250 points, hinting at another round of sell-off on Dalal Street. Global cues were also suggesting a weak start to the day with Wall Street equity indices having closed under the firm grip of bears.
U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike would not be enough to tame surging inflation. All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made during a relief rally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq posting its biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2020. The Dow's decline was its worst daily performance since October 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,063.09 points, or 3.12%, to 32,997.97, the S&P 500 lost 153.3 points, or 3.56%, to 4,146.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 647.17 points, or 4.99%, to 12,317.69
SGX Nifty hinted at gap-down start for benchmark indices. Nifty futures traded 258 points, or 1.5%, lower at 16,433 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.