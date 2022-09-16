Share Market HIGHLIGHTS: Sensex tanks 1093 pts, Nifty ends at 17530 on intensive sell-off, Reliance top drag

09:08 (IST) 16 Sep 2022

Bank Nifty continues to be strong

“The market has started showing some indications of fatigue. Globally, the major concern now is that the Fed might oversteer the economy and end up raising rates too much too fast, pushing the US economy into a sharp recession. There are talks of the terminal Fed rate rising to 4.25 percent. Sharply rising rates, rising bond yields and rising dollar are negatives for equity.”

“In this challenging environment, it would be difficult for India to sustain the decoupling from the global trend which has been a recent pattern in India. Moreover, FIIs have halted their sustained buying and have turned sellers, though this is not yet a trend. Investors may adopt a wait and watch attitude till the Fed meeting is over on 21st September. Bank Nifty continues to be strong.”

~VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services