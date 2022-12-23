Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower in red amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 0.6% down at 18,065 level on the Singapore Exchange. Globally, Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.28%, and South Korea’s Kospi also fell 1.74%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.36%, while Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.33%. Overnight in the US, stocks tumbled as the year-end sell-off resumed following a brief respite this week, dashing hopes for a Santa Claus rally. Dow Jones fell 1.05%, S&P 500 declined 1.45%, and Nasdaq closed 2.18% lower.

Shares of the premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars will debut on the bourses on 23 December. The issue price for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 506 per share. Abans Holdings, the financial services subsidiary of Abans Group will also list shares on the BSE and NSE on Friday. The final offer price has been fixed at Rs 270 per share. Meanwhile, Radiant Cash Management Services IPO will open for subscription today. The company is offering over 2.79 crore equity shares in the issue at a price band of Rs 94-99 per share.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 23 December, Friday