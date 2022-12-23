Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower in red amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 0.6% down at 18,065 level on the Singapore Exchange. Globally, Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.28%, and South Korea’s Kospi also fell 1.74%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.36%, while Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.33%. Overnight in the US, stocks tumbled as the year-end sell-off resumed following a brief respite this week, dashing hopes for a Santa Claus rally. Dow Jones fell 1.05%, S&P 500 declined 1.45%, and Nasdaq closed 2.18% lower.
Shares of the premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars will debut on the bourses on 23 December. The issue price for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 506 per share. Abans Holdings, the financial services subsidiary of Abans Group will also list shares on the BSE and NSE on Friday. The final offer price has been fixed at Rs 270 per share. Meanwhile, Radiant Cash Management Services IPO will open for subscription today. The company is offering over 2.79 crore equity shares in the issue at a price band of Rs 94-99 per share.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 23 December, Friday
ASIANPAINT: BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 3,065- 3,045 for the target of Rs 3,130 with a strict stop loss of Rs 3,014.
SHREECEM: BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 23,580- 23,460 for the target of Rs 24,210 with a strict stop loss of Rs 23,190.
BATAINDIA: BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 1,630- 1,620 for the target of Rs 1,675 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,602.
“Continuing its prior daily falling trend, NIFTY-50 violated its 50-day EMA (18,188-level) and slipped to fresh one-month low of 18,069-level. On the daily chart, the index formed another bearish pattern. The key technical indicators are negatively poised on major timeframe charts. As mentioned earlier, a stable move below its 50-day EMA could drag the index towards 18,000-17,950 zone initially and 17,850-17,830 zone subsequently. On the higher side, the index will continue to face hurdle around 18,450-18,500 zone. As for the day, support is placed at around 18,024 and then at 17,921 levels, while resistance is observed at 18,275 and then at 18,422 levels.”-Reliance Securities
“The Nifty opened gap up on Thursday near its key hourly moving averages only to attract fresh round of selling. As the day progressed, the index breached the lower end of a downward sloping channel. On the downside, it has tested a rising trendline drawn from the June 2022 low & closed above it. Thus the index is trading near a very crucial support of 18000. Till that level holds on a closing basis there is scope for some recovery. However, breach of 18000 on a closing basis will intensify the selling pressure. On the other hand, near term resistance zone shifts lower to 18200-18300.”-Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO will open for subscription today. The company is offering over 2.79 crore equity shares in the issue at a price band of Rs 94-99 per share. Ahead of the IPO, the company garnered Rs 116.38 crore from anchor investors. Bidding in the IPO will close on 27 December. The IPO is a mixture of a fresh issue worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer for sale for up to 33,125,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 327.94 crore. The equity shares offered have a face value of Re 1 each.
The National Stock Exchange has Indiabulls Housing Finance under its F&O ban list for 23 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 928.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,206.59 crore on Thursday, 22 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street while investors also looked ahead to some economic data in the region. Japan’s core consumer price index at 3.7 percent in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December 1981. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.28 percent and the Topix fell 0.76 percent. The Japanese yen stood at 132.62 against the U.S. dollar. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.06 percent and South Korea’s Kospi also fell 1.74 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.36 percent in its first hour of trade. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.33 percent and the Shenzhen Component was down 0.34 percent.
Wall Street's major averages closed lower on Thursday with technology-heavy Nasdaq's 2 percent drop leading losses as investors worried that data showing a resilient economy would lead the US Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 33,027.49, the S&P 500 lost 56.05 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,822.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 233.25 points, or 2.18 percent, to 10,476.12.
Trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a negative opening for India benchmark indices. The Nifty futures were trading 99 pts lower at around 18,079 levels on the Singapore Exchange.