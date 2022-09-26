Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are likely to extend losses on Monday as SGX Nifty was in red ahead of the session, hinting at a negative start for domestic equities. Global cues were weak as US Stocks fell on Friday, and Asian shares were trading lower in morning trade today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.19%, and the Topix slipped 2%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.3% and the Kosdaq shed 2.97%. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s main indices slumped as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.62%, the S&P 1.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8%.
Harsha Engineers shares will debut on stock exchanges today. Ahead of the listing, Harsha Engineers shares commanded a grey market premium of Rs 170. The Rs 755-crore public issue was bought 74.7 times by participants, and despite uncertainty in the equity markets, analysts expect Harsha Engineers stocks to make a strong debut with a significant premium over its issue price of Rs 330 per share.
Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 26 September 2022, Monday
Investors will keenly watch the outcome of the RBI monetary policy on September 30. Falling crude oil prices and strong local demand may help the RBI to maintain the balance between growth and inflation. The central bank will also announce fiscal deficit data on September 30.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 4,361.77 crore last week. FII outflows have been one of the key reasons behind the recent decline in the equity market. However, experts believe that FII inflows will increase if JP Morgan includes India in its index.
Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand. The dollar index climbed to a fresh 20-year high on Monday, capping oil price gains. Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $86.32 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.95 a barrel. Both contracts slumped around 5% on Friday.
Indian equity markets are likely to extend losses on Monday as SGX Nifty was in red ahead of the session, hinting at a negative start for domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, and BSE Sensex. Global cues are expected to dominate this week, but RBI policy and September F&O expiry will lead to volatility in markets, according to analysts. “Nifty fell sharply for the second consecutive week (down 1.16%), breaking some key technical levels on the way. 17166 is the next support for the Nifty, post which a sharper fall could ensue. 17490 could be the resistance for the Nifty in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Harsha Engineers International is expected to list on the bourses with a healthy premium, following strong subscription figures in the maiden public offer of the precision bearing cages maker company. Analysts expect the listing premium to be in the range of 40-50 per cent. This translates into a price of Rs 460-500 against the IPO price of Rs 330 per share.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell sharply on Monday in early trade as negative sentiment continues to weigh in on markets. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2.19 per cent in early trade, and the Topix slipped 2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.3 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.94 perc ent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.19 per cent lower.
The US and European stocks tumbled on Friday, the dollar scaled a 22-year high and bonds sold off again as fears grew that a central bank prescription of raising interest rates to tame inflation will drag major economies into recession. The Dow Industrials was poised to confirm a bear market as a deepening downturn in business activity across the Euro zone, and US business activity contracting for a third straight month in September, left Wall Street wallowing in a sea of red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.35 per cent, making it the first major US stock index to fall below its June trough on an intraday basis. The S&P 500 lost 2.50 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.55 per cent.