Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are likely to extend losses on Monday as SGX Nifty was in red ahead of the session, hinting at a negative start for domestic equities. Global cues were weak as US Stocks fell on Friday, and Asian shares were trading lower in morning trade today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.19%, and the Topix slipped 2%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.3% and the Kosdaq shed 2.97%. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s main indices slumped as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.62%, the S&P 1.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8%.

Harsha Engineers shares will debut on stock exchanges today. Ahead of the listing, Harsha Engineers shares commanded a grey market premium of Rs 170. The Rs 755-crore public issue was bought 74.7 times by participants, and despite uncertainty in the equity markets, analysts expect Harsha Engineers stocks to make a strong debut with a significant premium over its issue price of Rs 330 per share.

Live Updates

Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 26 September 2022, Monday