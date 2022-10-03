Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped the 7-day losing streak in the previous session after RBI hiked key policy rates on expected lines. However, bears are expected to make a comeback on Dalal Street. SGX Nifty was trading in red ahead of today’s session, hinting at a gap-down start for Indian equities. Global cues were weak as Oil prices rose, and shares in Asia mostly fell as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.8% lower, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 1%, while the Topix index was fractionally lower. Meanwhile, China markets are closed for the Golden Week holiday, and South Korea’s share market is also closed.
The government cut the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500, and halved the levy on export of diesel to Rs 5 per litre, effective Sunday. It also scraped a levy of Rs 5 per litre on export of jet fuel, at the sixth fortnightly review of the one-off taxes on oil companies. The reduction in the tax rates follows the easing of crude oil prices in international markets. In the previous review a fortnight ago, the Centre had slashed the windfall tax on domestic crude by 21% and cut the special levies on export of diesel and ATF by 37% and 44% respectively, citing a moderation of refining margins.
Indian benchmark indices are expected to start the week and month in the red amid weak global cues. Wall Street tumbled on Friday and Asian markets too opened with losses on Monday. SGX Nifty was in red, hinting at a negative start for the Indian share market. In the previous session, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had snapped out of the red streak to end with gains. The Nifty trend and outlook is now neutral to positive in daily, weekly, and monthly charts, implying a balanced risk-reward, according to market analysts. “The momentum has strengthened further, indicating a high probability of a trend or outlook change in this week. The preferred strategy for this week remains ‘sell the rise’,” they said.
HFCL Limited announced the launch of 5G Lab-as-a-Service to accelerate rollout of 5G solutions and services. In the previous trading session, HFCL shares closed at Rs 72.80, up Rs 0.45, or 0.62 per cent.
The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 5.42 lakh crore in April-August, accounting for 32.6 per cent of the full-year target, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit for April-August 2021 had accounted for 31.1 per cent of the FY22 target. The fiscal deficit in the first five months of FY22 was Rs 4.68 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-August of the current financial year is 15.7 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 per cent of GDP.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be considering a second interim dividend for the financial year FY23 in a board meeting scheduled on October 10. Also, TCS will announce its financial results for Q2 and six monthly periods of FY23. The company has also announced a record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits. In Q2, seasonal strength and digital services growth are likely to lift TCS revenue sequentially. Revival in EBIT margin is also expected due to the absorption of wage revision.
Oil surged to near $82 a barrel on indications the OPEC+ alliance is considering cutting production by more than 1 million barrels a day to revive plunging prices when it meets this week. A reduction of that magnitude would be the biggest since the pandemic, although OPEC+ delegates said a final decision on the size of the cuts won’t be made until ministers gather in Vienna on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures jumped around 3%, on track for the first gain in three sessions.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.8% lower in early trade. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 1% in early trade, but recovered slightly and was last up 0.18%, while the Topix index was fractionally lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.32%. China markets are closed for the Golden Week holiday, and South Korea’s market is also closed. Later in the week, Australia’s central bank will announce its interest rate decision, while several countries in Asia will report inflation data.
Stocks fell in choppy trading Friday as Wall Street closed out a terrible week, month, and quarter that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. This was the first time Wall Street has posted three consecutive quarters of losses since the aftermath of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. The index fell 500.10 points, or 1.71%, to 28,725.51. The Nasdaq Composite was 1.51% lower, ending the day at 10,575.62. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 1.51% on Friday, falling to 3,585.62. The index closed out its worst month since March 2020. For September, the Dow tumbled 8.8%, while the S&P 500 fell 9.3%. The Nasdaq lost 10.5%.