Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped the 7-day losing streak in the previous session after RBI hiked key policy rates on expected lines. However, bears are expected to make a comeback on Dalal Street. SGX Nifty was trading in red ahead of today’s session, hinting at a gap-down start for Indian equities. Global cues were weak as Oil prices rose, and shares in Asia mostly fell as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.8% lower, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 1%, while the Topix index was fractionally lower. Meanwhile, China markets are closed for the Golden Week holiday, and South Korea’s share market is also closed.

The government cut the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500, and halved the levy on export of diesel to Rs 5 per litre, effective Sunday. It also scraped a levy of Rs 5 per litre on export of jet fuel, at the sixth fortnightly review of the one-off taxes on oil companies. The reduction in the tax rates follows the easing of crude oil prices in international markets. In the previous review a fortnight ago, the Centre had slashed the windfall tax on domestic crude by 21% and cut the special levies on export of diesel and ATF by 37% and 44% respectively, citing a moderation of refining margins.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 3 October, Monday