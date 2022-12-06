Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower, hinted SGX Nifty as Nifty futures traded 63 pts lower at 18,746 level on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were weak as shares in the Asia-Pacific region fell in morning trading tracking losses in Wall Street major indices. In the US, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%, the S&P 500 lost 1.79%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.93%. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.23% in early trade, and the Topix lost 0.24%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped around 1%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 6 December, Tuesday
“Nifty remained sideward during the session as the benchmark index hovered within 140 points range. On the daily chart, a small-bodied candle with a long lower shadow is formed. The lackluster sentiment is likely to continue over the short term. On the lower end, 17,550-18,500 is going to act as a very crucial support; while a rising price finds resistance at 18,800.”-Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.28%. Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.23% and the Topix lost 0.24%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped around 1%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45%.
US markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to close at 33,947.1, the S&P 500 lost 72.86 points, or 1.79%, to end on 3,998.84, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.56 points, or 1.93%, to finish on 11,239.94.
SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for Indian benchmark indices as Nifty futures traded 63 pts lower at 18,746 level on the Singapore Exchange.