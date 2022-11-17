Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. NSE Nifty50 slipped over 40 points to trade below 18,400 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex shed over 100 points to trade at 61,858 levels. Broader markets were trading in the red as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices declined up to 0.1%. India VIX, the volatility gauge, climbed over 1%. Barring Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG indices, all sectors nosedived in negative territory. Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT indices slipped the most. Among individual stocks, shares of Paytm declined over 9% after Softbank offloaded around 29 million shares via block deals.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 17 November, Thursday
Paytm's share price fell 9% on Thursday to Rs 546 on BSE. The fall comes a day after reports surfaced that Softbank announced a large stake sale in the homegrown financial services app’s parent, One 97 Communications via a block deal. Investors are rushing to exit their holding in the digital payments platform, as the price of stock plummets below Rs 550.
Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. While BSE Sensex was down over 100 pts, Nifty 50 fell below 18400 mark again.
“The market is likely to struggle in early trades Thursday, tracking weakness across the Asian indices after US gauges faltered in overnight trades. The escalating war situation in Ukraine is making investors nervous as its ramifications are huge on global trade. Besides, rising covid infections in China, and the US Fed indicating that the rate hike situation may not stop soon could trigger bouts of volatility. Also, traders are not uncomfortable with the high valuation of Indian markets, hence periodic profit-taking will continue on the street.”
Indian rupee opened 34 paise lower at 81.64 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 81.30.
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session. The Sensex was down 123.63 points or 0.20% at 61857.09, and the Nifty was down 112.80 points or 0.61% at 18296.90.
“The Nifty has been consolidating for the last few days after a swing high breakout on the daily timeframe. However, no classic reversal pattern has formed. The short-term, moving average is sitting well below the current index value, suggesting an ongoing uptrend. The trend looks positive till it holds above 18250. On the higher end, immediate resistance is visible at 18440-18450; above 18450 the Nifty is expected to move towards 18600-18650.”-Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate slightly on Thursday amid risk aversion in equity markets, strength in US dollar and elevated crude prices. The USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 80.50 to Rs 82.50 in next few sessions. In the previous session, rupee depreciated against the US dollar on disappointing trade data and foreign fund outflows. A negative bias on risk aversion in global markets weighed on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee opened at 81.41 and settled at 81.25 against the American currency, registering a fall of 34 paise over its previous close.
The government on Wednesday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil while reducing the rate on export of diesel. In the fortnightly revision of windfall tax, the government cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 10.5 per litre, from Rs 13 per litre. The levy on diesel includes Rs 1.50 per litre road infrastructure cess. The export tax on jet fuel or ATF, which was set at Rs 5 a litre in the last review on November 1, has not been altered.
“Indian markets could open mildly lower, in line with largely negative Asian markets today and lower US markets on Wednesday. Nifty is witnessing narrow range trade over the last four sessions with the close over these days being in an 80 point band. It is now due for a largish move, most likely on the lower side, although the high of this upmove is yet to be made. Nifty could trade in the 18458-18179 band for the near term.”- Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
CONCOR (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 762) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 758- 754 for the target of Rs 779 with a strict stop loss of Rs 743.
SIEMENS (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2,880) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 2,860- 2,840 for the target of Rs 2,940 with a strict stop loss of Rs 2,799.
DALBHARAT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1,708) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 1,692- 1,684 for the target of Rs 1,765 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,665.
COI Nifty: Down 2.2% | Long Closure, high volumes
COI Bank Nifty: Down 3.4% | Short Covering, high volumes
Nifty Options: Bearish | PCR: 1.14
Bank Nifty Options: Bullish | PCR: 1.4
FII bought: IF and IO
FII sold: Cash, SF and SO
“FII longs are now decisively more long than retail longs in Index Futures & this is happening at 18,400. They had highest shorts at 16,900 in October and at 15,300 in June when retail was superlong,” said Rahul Sharma, Head-Research, JM Financial Services
“Nifty formed a Doji candlestick for the second consecutive day, not able to cross 18,450 ahead of weekly expiry. Bank Nifty did outperform and close above 42,500 as this is the index where maximum longs have been added recently. US markets closed flat to lower Wednesday night,” said Rahul Sharma, Head-Research, JM Financial Services
The board of directors of the company on Wednesday approved second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share i.e. 775 percent on face value of Rs 2 per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 6549.24 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend, as already communicated is Thursday, November 24, 2022. In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 319.05, up Rs 4.90, or 1.56% on the BSE
“Global markets remained cautious amid geopolitical uncertainty and UK inflation soaring to 41-year high to 11.1%. Domestically, Nifty opened flat and traded between gains and losses to finally closed flat – up just 6 points at 18410 levels. Profit booking was seen in Adani group stocks after it rallied ~20-30% in last few sessions. Selling was also seen in Realty and Metal stock. Bikaji Foods and Global health both listed on Indian bourses with decent listing gains today.
“Momentum was witnessed in Defense sector on back of new orders and global tie-ups. Despite volatility, the underlining strength in the market is clearly visible with Sensex touching new lifetime high and Nifty holding above 18400 zone. Globally, the ongoing G-20 meeting has raised hopes of some positive development to reduce geo-political tensions,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open in the red on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues. Trends SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative start for Indian markets as Nifty futures traded 46 pts or 0.25% lower at around 18,433 level. According to analysts, after last week’s spectacular rally, investors are in no hurry to lap up stocks despite some tailwinds in the domestic economy. “Nifty is witnessing narrow range trade over the last four sessions with the close over these days being in an 80 point band. It is now due for a largish move, most likely on the lower side, although the high of this upmove is yet to be made. Nifty could trade in the 18458-18179 band for the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Wall Street’s main indices ended lower on Wednesday as investors weighed a gloomy fourth-quarter outlook cut from Target, while shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed in morning trade as a number of economic data is released in the region. In the US, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.12%, the S&P 500 lost 0.83%, and Nasdaq dropped 1.54%. Meanwhile, in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.13%, and Topix gained 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.6% after a delayed open due to national scholastic exams.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 39.5 points, or 0.21% lower at 18,440.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start.