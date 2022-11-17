08:29 (IST) 17 Nov 2022

Reliance Securities Intraday picks

CONCOR (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 762) BUY

For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 758- 754 for the target of Rs 779 with a strict stop loss of Rs 743.

SIEMENS (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2,880) BUY

For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 2,860- 2,840 for the target of Rs 2,940 with a strict stop loss of Rs 2,799.

DALBHARAT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1,708) BUY

For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 1,692- 1,684 for the target of Rs 1,765 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,665.