Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are staring at a tepid open amid weak global cues. Ahead of today’s trading session, Nifty futures traded 39.5 points, or 0.24% lower at 16,607.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were headed for a negative start. Globally, while the stock market in the US was closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day, Asian markets on Tuesday were trading mostly lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25%, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.31%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dipped marginally. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2%, extending their winning run to a third straight day.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release GDP numbers for the quarter ending March 31 today. These statistics are being announced just a week before the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI, which is scheduled to begin from 6 June. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which releases GDP data, had estimated that economy will grow at 8.9% in 2021-22 compared to a contraction of 6.6% seen in 2020-21. Meanwhile, the RBI has projected 9.5% GDP growth for 2021-22 and had kept March quarter growth at 6.1%.
A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with gap up opening. Technically, this action indicate an upside breakout of the consolidation pattern at 16400 levels. This is positive indication and signal more upside for the short term. The sharp upside bounces after minor consolidation over the last two weeks, formation of higher bottoms and slowing down of sharp weakness are all pointing towards a probable bottom reversal for the Nifty at the swing low of 15735-12th May. As per this pattern, any downward corrections from here is going to be short lived and could be a buy on dips opportunity for the near term. The next upside levels to be watched at 16900-17000 levels.
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“The government will announce GDP numbers on 31 May 2022 which would also provide direction to the market. Though the markets have bounced back, inflation and central banks action globally would hold the key for the sustenance of this momentum. Nifty has formed a Bullish candle on daily scale and needs to hold above 16,666 zones for an up move towards 17000 zones whereas supports are placed at 16,400 zones. India VIX has cooled down sharply to below 20 levels which is supporting the bullish tone in the market.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
