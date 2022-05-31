Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are staring at a tepid open amid weak global cues. Ahead of today’s trading session, Nifty futures traded 39.5 points, or 0.24% lower at 16,607.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were headed for a negative start. Globally, while the stock market in the US was closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day, Asian markets on Tuesday were trading mostly lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25%, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.31%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dipped marginally. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2%, extending their winning run to a third straight day.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release GDP numbers for the quarter ending March 31 today. These statistics are being announced just a week before the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI, which is scheduled to begin from 6 June. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), which releases GDP data, had estimated that economy will grow at 8.9% in 2021-22 compared to a contraction of 6.6% seen in 2020-21. Meanwhile, the RBI has projected 9.5% GDP growth for 2021-22 and had kept March quarter growth at 6.1%.