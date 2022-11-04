Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the week’s last trading session, Nifty futures were trading marginally higher, up 10 pts or 0.06% at 18,124 on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the second straight day. Global cues were weak as markets in Asia opened lower today and US stocks declined for a fourth consecutive session overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225′s fell 2%, while South Korea’s Kospi declined fractionally. Over in the States, Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.46%, S&P 500 lost, and Nasdaq Composite shed 1.73%.

The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance will conclude today. The IPO has witnessed muted response from investors so far as the offer has garnered bids for 61.46 lakh shares against IPO size of 2.13 crore shares, subscribing just 29% on 3 November, the second day of bidding. Retail investors have bought 31% shares of the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have put in bids for 61% shares of the portion set aside for them. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have subscribed for 26,960 shares against the reserved portion of 59.56 lakh shares.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates November 4, Friday