Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the week's last trading session, Nifty futures were trading marginally higher, up 10 pts or 0.06% at 18,124 on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the second straight day. Global cues were weak as markets in Asia opened lower today and US stocks declined for a fourth consecutive session overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225′s fell 2%, while South Korea's Kospi declined fractionally. Over in the States, Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.46%, S&P 500 lost, and Nasdaq Composite shed 1.73%.
The initial public offering of Fusion Micro Finance will conclude today. The IPO has witnessed muted response from investors so far as the offer has garnered bids for 61.46 lakh shares against IPO size of 2.13 crore shares, subscribing just 29% on 3 November, the second day of bidding. Retail investors have bought 31% shares of the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have put in bids for 61% shares of the portion set aside for them. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have subscribed for 26,960 shares against the reserved portion of 59.56 lakh shares.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates November 4, Friday
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers of Indian shares for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 677.62 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 732.11 crore on 3 November, according to the provisional exchange data.
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18100, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18200, with 1.5 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 18000, with more than two lakh contracts, and at 17700 and 17500, with 1.2 lakh each. The data suggests immediate resistance at 18100 and a strong base at the 18000 mark.
India VIX, the fear index was down by 4.32% to 15.94 levels, making the trend favourable for bulls.
India has edged past China and Vietnam to be ranked as the country with the cheapest manufacturing cost, according to a list compiled by US News and World Report. On a scale of 100, India has scored cent percent when it comes to cheap manufacturing costs, the survey conducted by the American media company suggested. The country has an overall 'Open for Business' score of 37, the report said. It added that India has scored low on other scales – 16.2/100 when it comes to 'favourable tax environment', 18.1/100 in the 'not corrupt' sub-category and 3.5 in 'transparent government policies'.
The report, however, gives India a score of 81.9/100 in the 'not bureaucratic' sub-category.
The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid. “We are not in a recession,” US President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview following the release of weekly US jobless data earlier on Thursday. “Unemployment claims remain at a historical low… The economy is growing. It is strong. It is creating jobs.”
“Nifty expected to be rangebound with support placed at 18000 but Bank Nifty data is much better and can witness more upside above 41500.”
Position Sizing Guide: Small
Support: 18000, 17885
Resistance: 18105, 18175
Call OI: Nifty (up 3.4%) | Short Buildup, High Volume
Call OI: Bank Nifty (up 9.8%) | Long Buildup: High Volume
Nifty Options: Base at 18000 | PCR: 1.26 (up)
FII bought: Cash and IO | Sold: IF, SF and SO
DIIs continue to be short in IF while Retail added longs
Shorts: Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, Powergrid
Longs: SBI, Titan and IndusInd Bank
–Rahul Sharma, Head-Research, JM Financial Services
Hong Kong stocks rose in a mixed Asia-Pacific session as markets continued to process the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 75 basis point interest rate hike. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.08%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component inched up 0.892%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.79%. Japan’s Nikkei 225′s fell 2% in early trade after a holiday on Thursday. The Topix slid 1.44%. In South Korea, the Kospi was about flat. The Kosdaq shed 0.89%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.7% higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.13%.
US stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.51 points, or 0.46 percent, to 32,001.25, the S&P 500 lost 39.8 points, or 1.06 percent, to 3,719.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 181.86 points, or 1.73 percent, to 10,342.94.
SGX Nifty hinted at a flat-to-negative start for Indian benchmark indices. Ahead of the week's last trading session, Nifty futures were trading 22 pts or 0.12% down at 18,092 on the Singapore Exchange.