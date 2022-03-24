Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down start on weekly F&O expiry day, Ruchi Soya FPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to extend losses as SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points, or 0.35 per cent higher at 17,195.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down. Global cues were weak as markets in Asia slipped. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.08% in early trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai composite declined 0.78% while the Shenzhen component shed 1.166%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.4%, while the Topix index fell 1.21%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.06%. Meanwhile, US stocks fell broadly on Wall Street yesterday.
Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali-backed Ruchi Soya follow on public offering (FPO) will open today and conclude on March 28. The Patanjali group subsidiary has fixed a price band of Rs 615-650 per equity share for this FPO. The promoters, who hold 99% stake in the FMCG company, aims to dilute a minimum 9 percent stake in this round of the FPO. On Wednesday, the FMCG company raised a little more than Rs 1,289 crore from 46 anchor investors ahead of the FPO. Ruchi Soya scrip closed at Rs 896 a share on the BSE in the previous session.
After showing an excellent upside recovery from the important support of 17000 mark, Nifty failed to continue with follow-through upmove on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 69 points. After opening on a positive note on Wednesday, the market moved up in the early part and formed a new swing high at 17442 levels. It failed to sustain the highs and started to show weakness gradually. The decline amidst range movement continued from mid to later part of the session and intraday upside bounces in between have been sold into.
“Nifty expected to trade with a negative bias below 17,200. If VIX sustains above 25, even positional shorts can be created. Bearish in Bank Nifty below 36,000. With Brent Oil at $123 plus, traders can expect any intraday rise to be sold into.”
~Rahul Sharma, Head-Research, JM Financial Services
“For the coming session, 17350 followed by 17450 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; whereas on the flip side, we can see a cluster of strong supports around 17100 – 17000. We reiterate that the low-hanging fruit is gone for index-specific trades, but stocks are still providing good trading opportunities. Hence, one should keep focusing on individual themes and try to identify the potential movers within the same.”
~Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
“Nifty and Bank Nifty both are still holding above their 5 days EMA placed at 17,138 and 35,971 respectively. Traders should continue to hold long positions with 17,100 as stop loss.”
~Devarsh Vakil – Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended more than 1% lower on Wednesday as oil prices jumped and Western leaders began gathering in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russia to halt its conflict in Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.29%, to 34,358.5, the S&P 500 lost 55.37 points, or 1.23%, to 4,456.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.21 points, or 1.32%, to 13,922.60.
Markets in Asia slipped in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.08% in early trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai composite declined 0.78% while the Shenzhen component shed 1.166%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.4%, while the Topix index fell 1.21%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.06%.
