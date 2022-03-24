Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down start on weekly F&O expiry day, Ruchi Soya FPO opens today

Live

Indian equity markets are likely to extend losses as SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points, or 0.35 per cent higher at 17,195.50 on the Singapore Exchange.

Indian equity markets are likely to extend losses as SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points, or 0.35 per cent higher at 17,195.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down. Global cues were weak as markets in Asia slipped. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.08% in early trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai composite declined 0.78% while the Shenzhen component shed 1.166%. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.4%, while the Topix index fell 1.21%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.06%. Meanwhile, US stocks fell broadly on Wall Street yesterday.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali-backed Ruchi Soya follow on public offering (FPO) will open today and conclude on March 28. The Patanjali group subsidiary has fixed a price band of Rs 615-650 per equity share for this FPO. The promoters, who hold 99% stake in the FMCG company, aims to dilute a minimum 9 percent stake in this round of the FPO. On Wednesday, the FMCG company raised a little more than Rs 1,289 crore from 46 anchor investors ahead of the FPO. Ruchi Soya scrip closed at Rs 896 a share on the BSE in the previous session.

