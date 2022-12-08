Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a tepid note amid weak global cues on the weekly F&O expiry day. SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded lower at 18665 level on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex fell 216 points to 62,411, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 82 points to 18,560. Global cues were weak as shares in Asia traded mixed in morning trade, while US stocks fell overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 1.2% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.67%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.86%. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 slipped 0.19%, Dow Jones closed flat, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.51% to end at 10,958.55.

Dharmaj Crop Guard shares are likely to get listed on BSE and NSE today. Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO had received a good response from investors, and the company is likely to see a strong debut on stock exchanges. Dharmaj IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) indicates a listing gain of around 20%. “The industry outlook is bullish as the upward momentum in pesticide industry output is expected to continue going forward, backed by a growth in food consumption in the domestic market amid an expected increase in population, government support for agriculture, demand from export markets, and the horticulture and floriculture markets, among others,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 8 December, Thursday