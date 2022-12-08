Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a tepid note amid weak global cues on the weekly F&O expiry day. SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded lower at 18665 level on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex fell 216 points to 62,411, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 82 points to 18,560. Global cues were weak as shares in Asia traded mixed in morning trade, while US stocks fell overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 1.2% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.67%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.86%. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 slipped 0.19%, Dow Jones closed flat, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.51% to end at 10,958.55.
Dharmaj Crop Guard shares are likely to get listed on BSE and NSE today. Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO had received a good response from investors, and the company is likely to see a strong debut on stock exchanges. Dharmaj IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) indicates a listing gain of around 20%. “The industry outlook is bullish as the upward momentum in pesticide industry output is expected to continue going forward, backed by a growth in food consumption in the domestic market amid an expected increase in population, government support for agriculture, demand from export markets, and the horticulture and floriculture markets, among others,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
“Nifty invalidated probable up-move, as the index violated 18,600-level and slipped to 7-day low. The index formed a bearish engulfing pattern right after a small real body formation on the daily chart. The key technical indicators are neutral to negative on short-term as well as near-term timeframe charts. Overall market breadth remained negative, while bearish trend witnessed across the board. As mentioned earlier, near-term decline cannot be ruled out, as the index violated crucial support of 18,600-level. This could drag the index towards 18,400 level. However a fresh up-move could lead the index towards 18,900-level initially and 19,000- mark subsequently. As for the day, support is placed at around 18,503 and then at 18,446 levels, while resistance is observed at 18,643 and then at 18,726 levels.”-Reliance Securities
“Even while reaffirming that “the Indian economy is doing well in a world of slowing growth and inflation fears” RBI Governor Saktikanta Das indicated that “the global spillovers are slowing down India’s economic momentum”. In this context the sharp dip in Brent crude below $78 has come as a shot in the arm of the economy. This has the potential to act as a fiscal stimulus for the economy while the monetary policy is tightening. Next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet. The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then. The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength.”- VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
On Daily chart, we observe that Nifty has broken out of a downward-sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 and 2022. In the process, the index is now comfortably trading above the 20 and 50-day SMA. However, Nifty has been correcting in the last few sessions after touching a new life high of 18888. On the 30 min chart, we can also observe a negative MA crossover as the 20-period MA has moved below the 50-period MA and the index has been making lower tops and lower bottoms over the last few sessions. We, therefore, believe that the Nifty index could test the 20-day SMA at 18459 in the very near term. A larger correction towards the 18365-18294 supports is likely if the Nifty fails to hold above the 20-day SMA.
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as U.S. production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand. Brent crude futures were up 62 cents or 0.8% at $77.79 per barrel by 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 69 cents or 1% to $72.70 per barrel. Brent had settled on Wednesday below the year's previous closing low touched on the first day of 2022, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude had fallen to a fresh yearly low.
The lack of firm buying is the only worrisome, signifying the indecisiveness among the bulls to retract the market. On the higher end, a decisive closure above 18700 could only bring some cheer back into the market, and then we may expect the northward journey to continue. Meanwhile, any breach below 18500 could dampen the sentiments further and Nifty could plunge towards the next support of 18400. Going forward, the market is likely to remain in a slender range. We reiterate to keep a close tab on the mentioned levels. Also, one should continue with the stock-specific approach, as even though the indices may not be doing much, the individual stocks are not at all short of action. Also, one should stay abreast with global developments.”- Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
“As the economy deals with the global headwinds, the RBI has become more realistic, lowering FY23 GDP growth forecast from 7% to 6.8%. The focus remains on fighting inflation which will lead to increase in interest rates in future. Along with a global slowdown corporate earnings forecast for H2FY23 & FY24 can downgrade. The market is currently trading at premium valuations, a slowing earnings growth will impact market sentiment.”-Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
“The Bank Nifty index after the key RBI policy event did not witness any direction movement and ended on a flat note by forming a doji candle on the daily chart. The index faces stiff resistance on the upside at the 43,500 level where aggressive call writing has been observed. The immediate support on the downside is visible at 42,800 and if breached will lead to a further downside towards 42,500 levels.”-Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
“Nifty remained under the grip of the bears as investors booked profits post the rate hike by the RBI governor. The index slipped below its recent consolidation on the hourly chart, suggesting a waning bullishness. The momentum oscillator is in a bearish crossover. The trend is likely to remain negative going forward; support on the lower end is pegged at 18,500/18,350. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,670/18,750.”-Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
“The Nifty witnessed volatile action on December 07 & ultimately broke 18600 on a closing basis. This is a breach of first line of defense for the index. Going ahead 18500 will be the key level that will decide further course of action for the index. If that is breached on a closing basis then the index will get into a short-term consolidation. Till then the bulls have a potential to fight back. On the higher side, the immediate resistance zone shifts downward to 18650-18670. The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, is still holding on to its short-term support zone of 43000-42900.”-Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
“Nifty closed lower for the second consecutive session on Dec 07 after RBI monetary policy committee's decision to hike interest rates by 35 bps to 6.25%. Nifty after rising in the first hour of trade, fell making lower tops lower bottoms through the day. It closed 0.44% or 82.25 points lower at 18560.5. Broad market indices fell in line with the Nifty even as advance decline ratio ended at 0.65:1. World stocks eased on Wednesday after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy. Poor China trade data for November also did not help matters. Nifty is now headed towards 18442 in the near term. On upmoves 18591 could offer resistance.”-Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“Markets extended losses for the 4th straight session as investors dumped realty and automobile stocks on worries that higher EMI outgo post the RBI's repo rate hike could dent demand going ahead. Although the rate hike came on expected lines, the RBI showing no signs of letting off in its fight against inflation raised concerns that more hikes could be in the offing going ahead which would hurt growth. Technically, on intraday charts the Nifty is still holding a lower top formation and also formed a small bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative. For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18650 the correction wave is likely to continue. Below the same, the index could slip till 18500-18425. On the other hand, above 18650 the index could move up to 18750-18800.”- Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Thursday with recession fears weighing on continued negative sentiment. The Hang Seng index was 1.2% higher and the Hang Seng Tech index added 2.17%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell 0.218% while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.17%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 0.67% and the Topix was 0.68% lower. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.86%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.68%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.16%%
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down on Wednesday after a choppy session on Wall Street, as investors struggled to grasp a clear direction as they weighed how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening might feed through into corporate America. The S&P 500 lost 7.34 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 3,933.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.34 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish at 10,958.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, ending on 33,597.92.
