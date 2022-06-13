Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices opened gap-down with Nifty below 15,900 dragged by weak global cues. The Sensex was down 1,311.76 points or 2.42% at 52991.68, and the Nifty was down 373.20 points or 2.30% at 15828.60. In global markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.9%, Japan’s Nikkei slumped 2.78%, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.78% in early trade. US stocks posted their biggest weekly percentage declines since January and ended sharply lower on Friday as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fueled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed.

Fitch Ratings has revised up its outlook on India to stable from negative while affirming the BBB- rating. “The Outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India’s rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock,” Fitch said in a statement. “We expect robust growth relative to peers to support credit metrics in line with the current rating,” the rating agency added. Fitch expects India’s GDP to grow by 7.8% in FY23 compared with its median forecast of 3.4% for countries it rated BBB.

Live Updates

