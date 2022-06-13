Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices opened gap-down with Nifty below 15,900 dragged by weak global cues. The Sensex was down 1,311.76 points or 2.42% at 52991.68, and the Nifty was down 373.20 points or 2.30% at 15828.60. In global markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.9%, Japan’s Nikkei slumped 2.78%, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.78% in early trade. US stocks posted their biggest weekly percentage declines since January and ended sharply lower on Friday as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fueled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed.
Fitch Ratings has revised up its outlook on India to stable from negative while affirming the BBB- rating. “The Outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India’s rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock,” Fitch said in a statement. “We expect robust growth relative to peers to support credit metrics in line with the current rating,” the rating agency added. Fitch expects India’s GDP to grow by 7.8% in FY23 compared with its median forecast of 3.4% for countries it rated BBB.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in red as the benchmark plunged over 1300 points on open
Sensex tanks 1300 points
Nifty falls below 15850
We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up this week with COMEX spot gold resistance at $1920 per ounce and support at $1810 per ounce. At MCX, Gold August prices have near term resistance at Rs. 52300 per 10 grams and support at Rs. 50500 per 10 gram. COMEX Spot silver has near term resistance at $22.90 per ounce with support at $21.40 per ounce. MCX Silver July has important resistance at Rs. 63800 per KG and support at Rs. 59800 per KG. Read full story
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues. The Sensex was down 700.76 points or 1.29% at 53602.68, and the Nifty was down 300.90 points or 1.86% at 15900.90.
Rupee hits all-time low of 78 per dollar; opens 28 paise weaker
“Domestic equity benchmark indices are set to begin on a bearish note amid weak global market cues after the European Central Bank said it planned to raise interest rates in July, while the US CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December 1981. The uptick in inflation reading would further bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates in the second half of this year, even with signs of economic slowdown. On the domestic front, persistent FII selling continues to dampen sentiment. FIIs have been net sellers for the eighth consecutive month, net offloading more than Rs 3.45 lakh crore since October 2021.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 16000 has highest OI concentration followed by 16500 & 16300 which may act as support for current expiry. Nifty Call strike 16500 followed by 16000 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry. Read full story
“Nifty June series sentiment remains weak. Sell on rise advisable for the near term. Only a strong matured reversal will change the monthly outlook. Selective stocks are available at medium term value levels while broadly risk reward remains skewed. Liquidity remains the main reason behind the current corrective phase.”
~Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities
“The market is unable to show any kind of strength at higher levels; but despite this, we are still not getting convinced with the weakness. We would rather reassess the situation in the first half of the forthcoming week and all eyes on crucial levels like 16000 on the lower side and 16400 on the upside. The pragmatic strategy would be to stay light on positions and stock specific also, we are seeing a lot of whipsaws on either side. In fact, it has become a nightmare in trading stocks in the last couple of weeks. Let’s see how things pan out going ahead and we are still hopeful of some recovery in the coming days. If this has to happen, US markets need to provide that much-needed relief.”
~Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Nifty likely to find support at around 16,200 while 16,700 is likely to act as the resistance level. Bank Nifty likely to find support at around 33,800, while 34,800 is likely to act as resistance level on the upside.
~IIFL Securities
” Technically, after a long time, the Nifty closed below 20 day SMA and, on intraday charts, it is consistently forming a lower top formation which is largely negative. On weekly charts the index has formed a long bearish candle indicating further downtrend from the current levels. If the Nifty falls below 16150, it could slip up to 16000-15850 levels. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the 16300 breakout. Above which, the index could move up to 16400-16500.”
~Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities
“Globally, Fed's interest rate decision as well as the volatility in crude price will keep market anxious. Back home, the CPI and WPI inflation print will be the main headliner next week. Markets participants will keenly analyze whether the import duty restrictions and rate hikes have had a positive impact on the inflation numbers. Furthermore, statistics on India's trade balance will be closely monitored as this statistic clocked a record high in May 2022. The movement of rupee against the dollar will also be kept an eye on. Amid increasing macro uncertainties, investors are advised to exercise extreme caution till markets decisively find their direction.”
~Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities
“After showing a range bound action with weak bias in the last few sessions, the Nifty seems to have turned into bearish mode on Friday with strong downside momentum. The near term outlook remains weak and any attempt of upside bounce from here could be short lived. The Nifty could eventually test the recent important bottom of 15735 levels in the near term.”
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“Global Markets ended the week on a sombre note on concerns of high US inflation data which is to be released late Friday. Further, investors would also look forward to upcoming FED meeting scheduled next week 14-15th June. On the domestic side depreciating rupee, high crude oil prices and consistent FIIs selling remain key negatives. Market is stuck in a broader range for last one month, which is expected to continue until any clear direction emerges on either side. While declines are being bought into – support is missing at higher levels. We expect limited stock and sector specific action. Energy, Auto, Auto Ancillary, Select Banks, retail, QSR and Defence sectors are likely to be in focus.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“Volatility to remain high next week as well citing the list of important data and events. Participants will first react to the US Inflation, hitting a new 40-year high and also to the IIP data, which came in after the market hours on Friday. Going ahead, we have CPI and WPI inflation scheduled on June 13 and June 14 respectively. On the global front, the outcome of the US Fed meet will be out on June 15. Markets are again reeling under tremendous pressure across the globe citing sticky inflation which could prompt swift actions by the apex banks ahead.”
“Indications are pointing towards the prevailing negativity to continue however bargain hunting in select index heavyweights could cap the damage. We expect Nifty to find support around 15,650-15,900 levels while the 16,500 and 16,800 levels would act as strong hurdles in case of any rebound. Despite the prevailing negativity, stocks from the auto and oil & gas space are doing well and are likely to maintain the bias. On the other hand, metals and PSU banks may offer fresh opportunities to create shorts. We advise aligning positions accordingly and suggest preferring hedged bets.”
~ Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Technically, the index has held its key support levels of 15735 and formed a short term bottom followed by consolidation and range breakout. On daily scale, it has given a breakout of the consolidation zone above 16400 and has been sustaining at higher levels. The momentum oscillator RSI has bounced from the oversold zone and is positively placed which could fuel the up move. Considering the overall chart structure, we are expecting the index to witness the buying interest on any small decline towards key support zones to extend the bounce towards 17000 level. Now, the index is expected to move to higher levels and a decisive hold of 16400 zones may see an up move towards 17000 and 17250 zones. While on the flipside, key supports are placed at 16061 and 15735 zones.
Nifty is now 13% below the record peak of 18604 and have since had brief forays below 16000 twice. On the first occasion, which was in March, the recovery was not only quick, but it was also steep, rewarding the bulls with a 15% return. The second occasion, which is unfolding now, has not been benevolent to the bulls, as bears never left the ring, keeping advances in check almost always. The end result has been triangular and wedge patterns which reflect reasonably long periods of consolidation, but also point to potentially strong directional moves. While the undertone for Monday is clearly negative, a close above 16160 could help us keep faith with the bulls. Read full story
Rupee depreciated majorly last week on the back of strong dollar and retreat in domestic markets. Meanwhile, RBI interest rate hike by 50 bps restricted further downsides. Dollar index edged higher amid rise in US treasury yields and strong economic data from country. US economy added 390K payrolls in May above market forecasts of 325K. We expect rupee to depreciate further this week till 78.30 amid strong dollar and persistent foreign funds outflows. Further, traders speculate that US Fed might hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in its upcoming meeting on June 15. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of major economic data from US and India. India’s consumer price index reading is forecasted to show that inflation has slipped to 7.10% in May from 7.79% in April.
Reliance Industries: RIL is a key beneficiary of energy inflation, with every $1/bbl rise in refining margins annualised adding $400-450 mn to its Consol Ebitda, Jefferies said.
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Friday said its total advances in Maharashtra have crossed Rs 3 lakh crore. Read full story
Asian stocks sank on Monday and bond yields ticked higher, as red-hot U.S. inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. Chinese blue chips dropped 0.84%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng suffered a 2.9% slide. Japan's Nikkei slumped 2.78%, and South Korea's Kospi declined 2.78%. New Zealand's stock benchmark was off 2.1%. Australian markets were closed for a holiday. U.S. stock futures pointed to further losses at the reopen, with the S&P 500 indicating 1.54% lower, after Friday's 2.91% fall.
Fitch Ratings has revised up its outlook on India to stable from negative while affirming the BBB- rating. “The Outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock,” Fitch said in a statement on June 10.
“We expect robust growth relative to peers to support credit metrics in line with the current rating,” the rating agency added. Fitch expects India's GDP to grow by 7.8 percent in FY23 compared with its median forecast of 3.4 percent for countries it rated BBB.
US stocks posted their biggest weekly percentage declines since January and ended sharply lower on the day Friday as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fueled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880 points, or 2.73 percent, to 31,392.79; the S&P 500 lost 116.96 points, or 2.91 percent, to 3,900.86; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 414.20 points, or 3.52 percent, to 11,340.02.
The major indexes registered their biggest weekly percentage drops since the week ended Jan. 21, with the Dow down 4.58 percent, the S&P 500 down 5.06 percent and the Nasdaq down 5.6 percent for the week. The S&P 500 is now down 18.2% for the year so far.
Nifty futures traded 318.5 points, or 1.97 per cent, lower at 15,866.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.