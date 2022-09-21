Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for Indian markets as Nifty futures traded 0.5% lower on the Singapore Exchange. Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors braced for another large interest rate hike by the US Fed. Meanwhile, shares in the Asia-Pacific also opened lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1% in early trade, while the Topix index fell 0.94%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.35%.

The two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of the US Federal Reserve which began on Tuesday will conclude today. The committee headed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a 75 bps interest rate hike, with many economists not ruling out a 100 bps increase. In the previous monetary policy announcement, the Central Bank had raised the rates by 75 bps. The Monetary Policy announcements are likely to be done around 11:30 pm India time.

