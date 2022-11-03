Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears are likely to dominate Dalal Street on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a gap-down opening for NSE Nifty 50 as Nifty futures were trading around 18,009 levels on the Singaporean exchange, down 153 pts or 0.84%. Global cues were weak as Asian markets fell on Thursday, tracking losses in US indices following US Fed’s decision to hike rates by 75 bps again. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.5%. Japan’s Nikkei was closed, but futures were trading around 350 points below Wednesday’s cash close. In the US, Dow Jones fell 1.55%, S&P 500 lost 2.5%, and Nasdaq dropped 3.36% overnight. All eyes will be on the off-cycle MPC outcome today.
The impromptu meeting by the RBI is going to be more about inflation than interest rates, according to Heena Naik, Research Analyst – Currency, Angel One. “The rate-setting panel has to send out a letter to the government mentioning the reasons with regards to missing out on its inflation target. They also have to mention the counter-actions that it prepares to undertake to bring the inflation back in its targetted zone,” she said. As per the RBI Act, in case the inflation target is not met for three consecutive quarters, the central bank has to submit a report to the government explaining the reasons and detail the remedial actions it will be taken to check the price rise. “The markets, therefore, are not expecting any rate action but rather talks on inflation which could influence the Indian Rupee accordingly,” Naik added.
JSW group stocks: JSW Group plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Karnataka over the next five years across all its businesses, including steel, green energy, cement, paints and a new greenfield port.
Wipro: The IT major on Wednesday said it has launched a new financial services advisory capability in India.
HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vodafone Idea, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bank of India, Blue Star, Devyani International, Indian Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Raymond, SRF will be in focus as they report their Q1FY23 earnings on 3 November.
“Nifty broke a 4 day winning streak on Nov 02 and ended in the negative. At close, Nifty was down 62.6 points or 0.34% at 18082.9. Nifty has formed a bearish Engulfing Top pattern after forming a doji in the previous session. This could portend reversal of the trend to down unless we see a positive outcome from the US Fed meet in the evening. 18022 and 17839 are the two supports for the Nifty on the downmove while 18179 could act as a resistance on the up.”-Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“After having rallied sharply over the past week or so, markets finally took a breather ahead of the Fed's decision on policy rate hike. Traders preferred to book some profit in selective counters to avoid being caught off guard on worries of a sharp correction worldwide. Technically, on daily charts the Nifty has formed a small bearish candle with double top formation on intraday charts. For the index, 18000 and 17950 would act as key support zones while 18200-18250 would be the immediate hurdle.”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. The Fed’s move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. The Fed’s statement Wednesday was released after its latest policy meeting.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled further hikes ahead after raising rates by 75 basis points as expected, saying it was “premature” to talk about pausing the tightening cycle. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.41% in early trade, leading losses in the wider Asia-Pacific trading session. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.11% and the Shenzhen Component was down 0.45%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was last down 1.9%. The Kospi fell 0.66% and the Japanese market was closed for a holiday Thursday. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 1.3%.
US stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell shattered initial optimism over a Fed policy statement that raised interest rates by 75 basis points but signalled that smaller rate hikes may be on the horizon.
In a volatile trading session, equities initially moved higher in the wake of the hike by the Fed, the fourth straight increase from the central bank of that magnitude as it attempts to bring down stubbornly high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 505.44 points, or 1.55 percent, to 32,147.76, the S&P 500 lost 96.41 points, or 2.50 percent, to 3,759.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 366.05 points, or 3.36 percent, to 10,524.80.
Trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a gap-down opening for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 153 pts or 0.8% down at 8,009 levels on the Singapore Exchange.