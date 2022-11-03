Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears are likely to dominate Dalal Street on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a gap-down opening for NSE Nifty 50 as Nifty futures were trading around 18,009 levels on the Singaporean exchange, down 153 pts or 0.84%. Global cues were weak as Asian markets fell on Thursday, tracking losses in US indices following US Fed’s decision to hike rates by 75 bps again. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.5%. Japan’s Nikkei was closed, but futures were trading around 350 points below Wednesday’s cash close. In the US, Dow Jones fell 1.55%, S&P 500 lost 2.5%, and Nasdaq dropped 3.36% overnight. All eyes will be on the off-cycle MPC outcome today.

The impromptu meeting by the RBI is going to be more about inflation than interest rates, according to Heena Naik, Research Analyst – Currency, Angel One. “The rate-setting panel has to send out a letter to the government mentioning the reasons with regards to missing out on its inflation target. They also have to mention the counter-actions that it prepares to undertake to bring the inflation back in its targetted zone,” she said. As per the RBI Act, in case the inflation target is not met for three consecutive quarters, the central bank has to submit a report to the government explaining the reasons and detail the remedial actions it will be taken to check the price rise. “The markets, therefore, are not expecting any rate action but rather talks on inflation which could influence the Indian Rupee accordingly,” Naik added.

