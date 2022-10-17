Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open in red amid weak global cues. Ahead of the session, SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for Indian equities as Nifty futures traded 132 pts, or 0.77% lower at 17,081 on the Singapore Exchange. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tightening monetary policies globally. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.24%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.28%. South Korea’s Kospi also declined 0.16%. Meanwhile, US stocks closed the previous week lower after a University of Michigan survey showed inflation expectations were increasing.
Electronics Mart India Ltd shares are set to debut on Dalal Street today. According to the information available on the BSE website, effective from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B’ group of securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). Electronics Mart IPO GMP is hinting at a strong listing. The IPO received a good response from investors, especially from the institutional side, and the current GMP is Rs 30.
“Over a 3-week period, Nifty has formed a higher bottom. Once it breaches 17429, it will also make a higher top. It has remained in the 16748-17429 band for the last three weeks. It has a fair chance to continue with the upward bounce this week. On upmoves 17348-17429 could offer resistance while 17112 and later 16855 could offer support. An upward breach of 17429 could result in broad-based and volume-led rally in the markets.”~ Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements are the three stocks under the NSE F&O ban list for October 17. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,624.13 crore on October 14, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Nifty is on the verge of a sizeable breakout move having remained in the near vicinity of 200-day SMA for 13 days now. During this period, the upper range has been limited to 2.5% and downsides limited to about a percent. This volatility was hardly surprising, as all this while, VIX has been in the 22 to 19 band. However, a sharp fall in VIX last Friday, to 18 levels encourages us to assume that bulls are more emboldened to take prices higher this week, at atleast 17428, the recent peak initially. Incidentally, VIX also closed at the day’s low on Friday, despite Nifty erasing nearly 1 percent from the day’s high.
ACC, Can Fin Homes, Craftsman Automation, Heidelbergcement India, PVR, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks, RPG Life Sciences, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indowind Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Housing Finance, and Thangamayil Jewellery will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 17.
“The decisive upmove of Friday could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback from the lows. But, a sustainable move above 17260 levels could pull Nifty towards the next important resistance of around 17425 levels. Immediate support is placed around 17100-17050 levels.” ~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart with gap up opening. This pattern indicates an attempt of upside breakout of the initial resistance of 17260 levels. But the market was not able to sustain above the hurdle towards the end. Nifty as per weekly chart formed a positive candle with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern signal a formation of high wave type candle pattern. This indicates high volatility in the market. Nifty is currently placed near the strong weekly support of around 16800 levels, which is intermediate ascending trend line and also horizontal line support as per change in polarity.”~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tighten monetary policies around the world. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.24% in early trade while the Topix lost 0.97%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.28% in early trade. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China slipped 0.16% and the Shenzhen Component was about flat. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1.42% lower. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.16% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.12%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.88% lower.
US stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34 percent, to 29,634.83, the S&P 500 lost 86.84 points, or 2.37 percent, to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 327.76 points, or 3.08 percent, to 10,321.39.