Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open in red amid weak global cues. Ahead of the session, SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for Indian equities as Nifty futures traded 132 pts, or 0.77% lower at 17,081 on the Singapore Exchange. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tightening monetary policies globally. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.24%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.28%. South Korea’s Kospi also declined 0.16%. Meanwhile, US stocks closed the previous week lower after a University of Michigan survey showed inflation expectations were increasing.

Electronics Mart India Ltd shares are set to debut on Dalal Street today. According to the information available on the BSE website, effective from Monday, October 17, 2022, the equity shares of Electronics Mart India Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B’ group of securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). Electronics Mart IPO GMP is hinting at a strong listing. The IPO received a good response from investors, especially from the institutional side, and the current GMP is Rs 30.

