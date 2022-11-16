Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 may open in red amid mixed global cues, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures traded 84 pts, or 0.45% lower at 18,410.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start. Global cues were mixed as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell in morning trade, while Wall Street stocks gained overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.76% and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.08%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell around 1% in early trade. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite was fractionally lower as well. Over in the US, Dow Jones rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 gained 0.87%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.45%.

Bikaji Foods share price is going to make its debut on Dalal Street today. According to the information available on BSE website, effective from 16 November 2022, the equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of ‘B’ group of securities. Bikaji Foods IPO listing will take place in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). Meanwhile, Global Health, the operator of the Medanta chain of hospitals, is also set to debut on bourses today. The shares are expected to be little changed or gain only moderately at the opening despite a healthy equity market environment.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 16 November, Wednesday