Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 may open in red amid mixed global cues, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures traded 84 pts, or 0.45% lower at 18,410.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start. Global cues were mixed as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell in morning trade, while Wall Street stocks gained overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.76% and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.08%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell around 1% in early trade. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite was fractionally lower as well. Over in the US, Dow Jones rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 gained 0.87%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.45%.
Bikaji Foods share price is going to make its debut on Dalal Street today. According to the information available on BSE website, effective from 16 November 2022, the equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of ‘B’ group of securities. Bikaji Foods IPO listing will take place in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). Meanwhile, Global Health, the operator of the Medanta chain of hospitals, is also set to debut on bourses today. The shares are expected to be little changed or gain only moderately at the opening despite a healthy equity market environment.
“Rally gathered pace towards the closing hours after trading range-bound for a major part of the trading session. Majority of the European and Asian indices logged gains, which had a rub-off effect on the local benchmarks. Sharp fall in the crude oil prices and the strengthening rupee against the dollar boosted investors' confidence. With domestic inflation showing signs of cooling, traders are hoping that the RBI in next month's policy meeting may take a dovish stance in its rate-setting decision. For the trend-following traders, 18300 would be the sacrosanct support level. Above which, the index could rally till 18500-18600. On the flip side, if the index trades below 18300, the chances of hitting 18230-18200 would turn bright,”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“Markets gathered bullish momentum towards the closing stages after exhibiting a range-bound trend for most part of the trading session. ‘Cooling Inflation-Sparked Rally’ should ideally take Nifty to its all-time-high at 18605 mark and then aggressive targets at psychological 19000 mark.”-Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 Summit. Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens, which president Andrzej Duda described as “an isolated incident,” adding an investigation is underway. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 0.76% and the Topix fell 0.56%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.08% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.43%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index and the Hang Seng Tech index fell around 1% in early trade. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite was fractionally lower and the Shenzhen Component slipped 0.289%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.65%.
Wall Street's main indices gained on Tuesday, shaking off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland that sparked volatility, as investors seized on softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to 33,592.92, the S&P 500 gained 34.48 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,991.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.19 points, or 1.45 percent, to 11,358.41.
