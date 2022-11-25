Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 may open on a muted note on the week’s last trading day, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading 47 pts or 0.25% down on the Singapore Exchange indicating at a tepid start for domestic equities. In the previous session, Nifty managed to close at 52-week high, while Bank Nifty managed to close at all-time high, indicating solid momentum, according to analysts. Global cues were mixed as shares in Asia traded mixed as investors digest economic data from the region, while markets in US were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Japan’s Nikkei 22 fell 0.32% and the Topix also fell 0.21%. In South Korea, Kospi index fell 0.22%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 25 November, Friday
“Investors wound up their short positions on the expiry day, triggered by US Fed minutes indicating a moderate pace of rate hikes going ahead that eventually propelled benchmark indices Sensex & Nifty to new all-time highs. Other positive catalysts such as the WTI crude oil prices staying sluggish and the falling US Dollar index and yields improved the risk appetite of investors leading to a broad-based buying. As long as the Nifty holds the support of 18400, there are chances it could hit 18600-18700 levels. On the other hand, below 18400 the uptrend would be vulnerable,”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research ( Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“Nifty started higher and extended gains during the day. The daily momentum indicator RSI remains in a positive crossover. The trend looks positive as long as it sustains above 18350 Going forward, 18350 may provide immediate support. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18650, above which Nifty may move up further.”-Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
“Technically, Nifty has maintained its cycle of higher highs – higher lows and decisively breached its previous swing high on the daily chart. On the level front, the 18200-18300 level is expected to provide a cushion to any minor decline from the ongoing up move. At the same time, the index is well-versed to reclaim the lifetime high zone and enter uncharted territory in a comparable period. There have been contributions across the board, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the Technology and BFSI space. Also, the broader end of the spectrum did exceptionally well, which we believe to continue in the coming sessions. Ideally, we expect the index to keep up its momentum and any sort of blip to be considered as a buying opportunity for the coming sessions.”-Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
Bank Nifty November rollover stands at 88.19% on Thursday compared to 76.73% on the same day of previous expiry which is higher than its Three months average of 80.7% and higher than its six months average of 82.88%. There was addition of 4.08 Lac shares and Nifty started the December expiry with 32.92 Lac share compared to 18.92 Lac shares of October Expiry.-Rajesh Palviya, Vice President – Research ( Head Technical & Derivatives), Axis Securities
The Nifty November rollover stands at 81.91% on Thursday compared to 76.05% on the same day of previous expiry, wherein there was addition of 4.08Lac shares and Nifty started the December expiry with 121.93Lac share compared to 117.85 Lac shares of October Expiry. The Market wide November rollover stands at 91.64% on Thursday as compared to 92.05% on the same day of previous expiry. The rollover cost of Nifty in the November series stands at 0.9 on Thursday compared to 0.38 on the same day of previous expiry. The Nifty November rollover is higher than its three month average of 78.81% and higher than its six months average of 77.63% as on today. The market wide rollover is higher than its three months average of 90.86% and higher than its six months average of 91.31%.-Rajesh Palviya, Vice President – Research, Head Technical & Derivatives, Axis Securities
Bulls may remain laid back on the week’s last trading day as trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative opening for the Indian share market. Nifty futures traded 41 pts down at around 18,626 levels on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex jumped 762 points to 62,273, while NSE Nifty 50 rose 217 points to 18,484. “Markets have reclaimed buoyancy and we expect the tone to continue however participants shouldn’t go overboard and continue with selective buying. The banking and IT pack look firm to us while others are seeing a mixed trend. We reiterate our preference for index majors and quality midcaps and suggest focusing more on overnight risk management,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as investors digest economic data from the region, including Tokyo’s consumer price index and Singapore’s final gross domestic product readings. Markets in the US were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early on Friday. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.15%. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.32% and the Topix also fell 0.21%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.22%.
Trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative opening for the Indian share market. Nifty futures traded 41 pts down at around 18,626 levels on the Singapore Exchange.