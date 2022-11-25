07:59 (IST) 25 Nov 2022

Nifty positive momentum to continue; use blips as buying opportunities

“Technically, Nifty has maintained its cycle of higher highs – higher lows and decisively breached its previous swing high on the daily chart. On the level front, the 18200-18300 level is expected to provide a cushion to any minor decline from the ongoing up move. At the same time, the index is well-versed to reclaim the lifetime high zone and enter uncharted territory in a comparable period. There have been contributions across the board, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the Technology and BFSI space. Also, the broader end of the spectrum did exceptionally well, which we believe to continue in the coming sessions. Ideally, we expect the index to keep up its momentum and any sort of blip to be considered as a buying opportunity for the coming sessions.”-Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One