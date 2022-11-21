Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls will likely remain subdued on Monday, and benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open mildly in red. Ahead of the session, SGX Nifty hinted at a muted start for Indian equities as Nifty futures traded 47 pts or 0.26% lower at 18300 on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were mixed as shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday, while US stocks ended higher on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each snapping two straight days of losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 3.05%, and the Shanghai Composite index in mainland China fell 0.62%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was just below the flat line, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.15%.
Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will debut on the BSE and NSE today. Archean Chemical IPO was subscribed 32.23 times. The price for the issue has been at Rs 407 per share. Meanwhile, Five Star Business Finance IPO was subscribed 0.7 times. The issue price has been set at Rs 474 per share.
“During last week, direction of the domestic market was largely driven by the trend of global peers. Global markets were surging in the expectation that the Fed will scale back its aggressive rate hike in reaction to easing U.S. inflation data. However, the euphoria was dashed by better U.S. retail sales in October and aggressive remarks from Fed officials. Domestic CPI inflation has moderated to 6.8% owing to declines in food and commodity prices, however, it remained above the RBI’s tolerance level. The CPI is estimated to fall within the range from Q1 FY24. Although domestic macroeconomic indicators and FII inflows are favourable, negative vibes from global markets and premium valuation compared to peers, the domestic market traded with caution. In the absence of major domestic triggers, the domestic market is expected to continue its focus on global trends. Considering the current market scenario, a balanced approach with a mix of equity & debt, 60:40 for an average risk-averse investor, is advised as interest yields are becoming attractive, and the economy is slowing.”-Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
“In the prevailing scenario, the focus should be on identifying opportunities across sectors, barring pharma and media, which may continue to trade subdued in the coming week. At the same time, traders should also focus on managing risk related to breakout failures and sharp gaps against the trend, to avoid a major dent in their accounts. Investors, on the other hand, should see this phase as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks but in a staggered manner.”-Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
“With all the major events behind us, participants will take cues from the global markets, crude and currency market movement. Besides, the scheduled monthly expiry of November month derivatives contracts would keep the traders on their toes.In the recent recovery, our markets were showing resilience when the global indices especially the US markets were facing the heat. And, they are now largely aligned and we have considerable strength in the prevailing trend. However, we can’t ignore the possibility of further consolidation citing mixed trends across sectors and restricted participation from the index majors. On the index front, we expect Nifty to hold 17,800-18,100 in case of further decline during the consolidation.”-Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Undertone bullish sentiment in the market due to India Vix fell to a 1-year low to below 15, strong tax collection (expected manage to fiscal deficit), strong micro data, fall in oil price, stable USDINR, and hope of favorable Union budget will be positive for the market sentiment. Nifty has formed a small-bodied Bearish candle on the weekly frame and has been forming higher lows from the last seven sessions. Now, it has to hold above 18250 zones, for an up move towards 18444 then 18600 zones whereas supports are placed at 18188 and 18000 zones.
“The Nifty continues to show consolidation movement with weak bias at the highs and still there is no formation of any significant top reversal pattern. Further consolidation or minor weakness from here could find support around 18100 levels and we expect upside bounce from the lows.”- Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart with long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates an emergence of buying interest from the lows. Nifty took a support of 10day EMA and also previous opening upside gap of 11th Nov to show upside bounce on Friday. The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and Nifty is currently in line with the formation of new higher bottom formation. Nifty on the weekly chart formed a small negative candle with minor upper and lower shadow. This signal a formation of high wave type candle formation and this reflects high volatility at the highs.”-Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“Hawkish commentary from Fed official over continuation of aggressive stance in subsequent meets dented the global sentiments. This week FOMC meeting minutes are due which would provide further cues to the market. Last week though, Nifty shied away from its all-time high, it is hoped that this week, Nifty would scale to those levels. Volatility index too is at 1 year low and at comfortable levels which is supporting the positive sentiments.”-Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“Technically, the Nifty is consolidating with a fulcrum at 18300. On an immediate basis, 18200 is a decent support level, whereas 18090–17950 is a critical support zone. On the upside, 18450 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a rally towards 18611/18888 levels. Bank Nifty is outperforming where 43000 is an immediate psychological hurdle; above this, we can expect a move toward the 44000 level. On the downside, 42000–41650 is a strong demand zone. As per the option statistics, 18400 is an immediate hurdle with the highest open interest on the call side. As the put/call ratio is at 0.89, which is oversold territory, a decisive move above 18400 could result in a short-covering rally. On the other hand, 18300 is the immediate base with the most open interest on the put side, while 18000 is a significant support. The long exposure of FIIs in index futures stands at 65%, which suggests their positive bias.”-Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
“Nifty ends almost flat with a minor cut on a week-to-week basis, followed by six straight weeks of gains. The market remained range-bound amid a lack of cues, and it will look for direction ahead of F&O expiry. The good part is that the market is just breathing after a long run-up, and there is a good probability of an upside breakout. However, we are seeing profit booking in a broader market. Apart from F&O expiry, institutional flows will be important, which have dried up in the last couple of trading sessions. On the global front, the minutes of the US FOMC meeting will lead to some volatility in global markets. The movement of the dollar index, US bond yields, and crude oil prices will remain other critical factors to watch out for.”-Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, and Sun TV Network are the seven stocks under the NSE F&O ban list for today. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 751.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased equities worth Rs 890.45 crore on 18 November, according to the provisional data available on NSE.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday as China’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold — in line with expectations. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 3.05%, leading losses in the wider region. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.62% and the Shenzhen Component also fell 1.1%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was just below the flat line and the Topix rose fractionally. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was slightly lower. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.15%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.36%.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.37 pts or 0.59% to 33,745.69, the S&P 500 gained 18.78 pts or 0.48% to 3,965.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 pts or 0.01% to 11,146.06.
Nifty futures traded 51.5 pts, or 0.28% lower at 18,296 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.