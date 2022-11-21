Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls will likely remain subdued on Monday, and benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are expected to open mildly in red. Ahead of the session, SGX Nifty hinted at a muted start for Indian equities as Nifty futures traded 47 pts or 0.26% lower at 18300 on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were mixed as shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday, while US stocks ended higher on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each snapping two straight days of losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 3.05%, and the Shanghai Composite index in mainland China fell 0.62%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was just below the flat line, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.15%.

Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will debut on the BSE and NSE today. Archean Chemical IPO was subscribed 32.23 times. The price for the issue has been at Rs 407 per share. Meanwhile, Five Star Business Finance IPO was subscribed 0.7 times. The issue price has been set at Rs 474 per share.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 21 November, Monday