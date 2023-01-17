Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices opened marginally higher on 17 January amid mixed cues. BSE Sensex was up 41.64 points or 0.07% at 60134.61, and the Nifty was up 10.40 points or 0.06% at 17905.20. HUL, Grasim Industries, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products were the losers. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices underperformed the frontline indices by falling 0.1% each. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer (up 0.4%), while the Nifty Metal index was the worst hit (down 0.6%).
Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 17 January, 2023
Siemens share price jumped 3% in the early trade after the company bagged an order from the ministry of railways to manufacture electric freight locomotives.Siemens has received an order for 1,200 locomotives of 9000 horsepower (HP) from Indian Railways, marking the single largest locomotive order in the history of Siemens Mobility and single largest order in the history of Siemens in India, company said in its release. The company will design, manufacture, commission and test the locomotives. The contract has a total value of Rs 26,000 crore (approximately), excluding taxes and price variation.
Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG indices start on a positive note.
HUL, Grasim Industries, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Titan Company, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products were the losers.
Benchmark indices opened marginally higher amid mixed global cues. Sensex is up 24 points or 0.04% at 60117.15, and the Nifty is trading flat at 17907.
“Markets are likely to wobble in early trades Tuesday, tracking mild volatility in SGX Nifty and other Asian peers. Investors may trade with caution due to lack of directional cues from the US markets, which was closed on Monday. The negative takeaway is that Nifty has got off to an uninspiring start in 2023 and has underperformed Wall Street significantly. Nifty is down 1.16% while Dow Jones is up 3.49%. Another negative catalyst which is seen haunting the markets are FIIs relentless selling. Foreign institutional investors this month have sold to the tune of Rs 18,170 crores. The technical landscape can improve and bulls will be on the right footing only above the 18,265 mark.”-Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Adani Enterprises, the flagship of the Adani Group, has filed an offer letter with stock exchanges for a proposed Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer. It might launch the public issue in the last week of January. The company might give a discount to retail investors. The stock has rallied as much as 94% in the past one year and an astronomical 1,760% in the past five years.
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session. Sensex is up 88.18 points or 0.15% at 60181.15, and the Nifty is up 75.50 points or 0.42% at 17970.30.
“The dominant trend impacting the near-term texture of the market is the sustained selling by FIIs for the eleventh time this month. There is selling even in bluechip names like HDFC Bank, that too, after impressive Q3 results. The simple logic behind sustained FII selling is that India is the only large market where FIIs are still sitting on good profits after the disastrous 2022 performance in most global markets. FIIs are playing it safe by moving money to cheaper markets where there is valuation comfort. The sustained FII selling has turned the near-term structure of the market weak. The best investment strategy in the present weak market would be to systematically buy high quality large-caps in performing sectors like banking, capital goods, telecom and construction-related segments. Soon, India’s strong fundamentals will bring cheer to the market.”- VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China.
Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1% loss in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.16, or 1.5%, to $78.70 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S. holiday for Martin Luther King Day.
“The Nifty has been witnessing short-term consolidation for the past few weeks. In terms of price patterns, the index has formed a triangle on the daily chart. Towards the end of the last week, the Nifty formed a base near the lower end of the pattern.
Consequently, the index took a leap on the upside & opened gap-up on January 16 but stumbled near the upper end of the pattern. Till the time the index trades above 17,800 on a closing basis, the pattern is eventually expected to break out on the upside. The Nifty will be set for a larger bounce once it crosses the near-term barrier of 18,050.”-Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
In the latest Chief Economists’ Outlook, the World Economic Forum (WEF) spoke to leading economists to find out their views on likely headwinds that businesses may face in 2023 and sought their advice on how to best tackle such economic turbulences. The WEF report has found that the outlook for the global economy is “gloomy, with almost one in five respondents now considering a global recession to be extremely likely in 2023, more than twice as many as in the previous survey in September 2022”, the forum said.
Bank of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Delta Corp, Eris Lifesciences, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Mastek, Metro Brands, Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Newgen Software Technologies, Shalby, Tata Investment Corporation, and Tata Metaliks will announce their quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 17 January.
The government has cut windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and diesel, according to a government notification dated 16 January. It cut its windfall tax on crude to Rs 1,900 ($23.28) per tonne from Rs 2,100 per tonne earlier, effective Tuesday. The government also cut export tax on ATF to Rs 3.5 per litre from Rs 4.5 per litre, and cut export tax on diesel to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 6.5 per litre, the notification said.
The National Stock Exchange has added L&T Finance Holdings and retained Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC under its F&O ban list for 17 January. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 750.59 crore, continuing selling for the 17th consecutive session. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 685.96 crore on 16 January, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“A long negative candle was formed on the daily charts at the highs, which indicates a counterattack of bulls after the upside bounce of Friday. But, the market is currently moving in a narrow range hence, the predictive value of Monday’s pattern could be less. The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound and the market has shifted into a squeeze type formation of a triangle. Having declined from the upper end of a triangle at 18050-18100 levels on Monday, one may expect further consolidation or upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. A decisive move beyond 18100-18150 levels or 17750 levels could confirm breakout in the market on either side,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday as investors await a slew of Chinese economic data. The Shenzhen Component rose 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite was slightly below the flatline. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.24%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.05%, leading gains in the region. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.26% and the Kosdaq shed 0.2%. Meanwhile, US stock futures were lower despite the market coming off a winning week. Futures tied to the Dow dipped 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.