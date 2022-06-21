Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green as SGX Nifty signalled a positive start ahead of today’s session. In the previous session, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped a six-day losing streak to close in the green helped by buying in information technology and FMCG names in a highly volatile session. Nifty futures traded 22.5 points, or 0.15% higher at 15,384.50 on the Singapore Exchange today, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to gap-up start. Globally, Asian stocks were trading higher Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.07% and the Topix index gaining 1.20%. Meanwhile, the US markets were shut on Monday.

The finance ministry on Monday warned of a widening of the twin deficits potentially creating the risk of a cycle of wider deficits and weaker rupee, and said that “rationalisation” of non-capex expenditure has, therefore, become critical. “Increase in the fiscal deficit may cause the current account deficit to widen, compounding the effect of costlier imports, and weaken the value of the rupee, thereby, further aggravating external imbalances, creating the risk (admittedly low, at this time) of a cycle of wider deficits and a weaker currency. Rationalising non-capex expenditure has thus become critical, not only for protecting growth-supportive capex but also for avoiding fiscal slippages,” it said.

Live Updates

Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates