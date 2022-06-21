Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green as SGX Nifty signalled a positive start ahead of today’s session. In the previous session, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped a six-day losing streak to close in the green helped by buying in information technology and FMCG names in a highly volatile session. Nifty futures traded 22.5 points, or 0.15% higher at 15,384.50 on the Singapore Exchange today, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to gap-up start. Globally, Asian stocks were trading higher Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.07% and the Topix index gaining 1.20%. Meanwhile, the US markets were shut on Monday.
The finance ministry on Monday warned of a widening of the twin deficits potentially creating the risk of a cycle of wider deficits and weaker rupee, and said that “rationalisation” of non-capex expenditure has, therefore, become critical. “Increase in the fiscal deficit may cause the current account deficit to widen, compounding the effect of costlier imports, and weaken the value of the rupee, thereby, further aggravating external imbalances, creating the risk (admittedly low, at this time) of a cycle of wider deficits and a weaker currency. Rationalising non-capex expenditure has thus become critical, not only for protecting growth-supportive capex but also for avoiding fiscal slippages,” it said.
Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Asian shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's gains, following a positive lead from Europe as some stability returned to markets after last week's hefty losses. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.81 per cent.
“A small body of positive candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and long lower shadow. Technically, this formation indicate a doji type candle pattern, but not a classical one. But the formation of high wave and doji patterns back to back in the two sessions around the lows of 15200 levels signal chances of an upside bounce in the market.”
“The negative sequence of lower tops and bottoms is intact as per daily timeframe chart and current consolidation indicate an attempt of lower high formation. Hence, any attempt of lack of strength around 15500 levels could possibly bring bears into action. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be volatile with broader range movement. A decisive move above 15500 levels could open an upside bounce in the market. Important support to be watched around 15200 levels.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“Globally as well as domestically equity markets continue to worry over aggressive rate hikes and its impact on economic growth. However on the positive side, crude prices corrected by 6% which could provide some breather. Even FII short position shot up to 88% which result in some short covering. Hence we would recommend Traders to maintain Sell on rise strategy. Going ahead, we expect market to remain under pressure with increasing fears of economic slowdown. Given the hawkish commentaries from Central banks and record high inflation, rate hike cycle is likely to continue over the next couple of months and would keep investors jittery.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Oil prices rose 1% in early trade on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week's losses as the focus returned to tight supply of crude and fuel products versus concerns about a recession hitting demand down the track. Brent crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.2%, to $115.45 a barrel, adding to a 0.9% gain on Monday. The benchmark contract fell 7.3% last week in its first weekly fall in five.
“Markets ended higher in a volatile trading session, taking a breather after the recent decline. After the flat start, the benchmark oscillated in a narrow range and finally ended closer to the day’s high. Meanwhile, sectoral indices traded mixed wherein recovery in FMCG, IT and select financial majors helped the index to close higher while a sharp decline in metals, PSU banks and media pack capped the upside. On the flip side, the broader indices, midcap and smallcap remained under pressure and ended lower in the range of 2.2-3.1%. We feel it’s just a pause after the sharp decline and participants should look for shorting opportunities in case Nifty witnesses any rebound towards the 15,550-15,700 zone. For cues, the performance of the global indices and crude movement will remain in focus.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Indian equity benchmark snapped a six-day losing streak to close in the green helped by buying information technology (IT) and FMCG names in a highly volatile session. BSE Sensex closed 237.42 points, or 0.46 percent higher at 51,597.84 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled 56.70 points, or 0.37 percent up at 15,350.20.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 22.5 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 15,384.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.