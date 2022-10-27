Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher on Thursday, monthly F&O expiry, amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 94.5 points, or 0.53% higher at 17,933 on the Singapore Exchange. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 2.6% in early trade, and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite inched 0.18% higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225, however, was slightly lower, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7%. Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq fell 2.04%, the S&P 500 shed 0.74%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat.
Dabur India: The FMCG major on Wednesday said it will acquire a 51% stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd, the owners of the Badshah Masala brand.
Zee: The proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is inching to a closure, with the firms agreeing to sell three Hindi channels to mitigate regulatory concerns
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company on Wednesday reported a 17.69% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 130.71 crore for Q2FY23.
“Nifty fell on the 8th day of the upmove filling the upgap made on the previous session. As expected, Nifty is undergoing a small pullback after the recent rise. 17778-17811 could be the resistance for the Nifty in the near term while 17568-17584 band could provide support.”
– Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 247.01 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 872.88 crore on 25 October, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday and likely reel in a key subsidy to commercial banks, taking another huge step in tightening policy to fight off a historic surge in inflation. Fearing that rapid price growth is becoming entrenched, the ECB has already raised rates at the fastest pace on record, and there is little let-up in sight as unwinding a decade worth of stimulus could take it well into next year and beyond.
BHEL and Punjab National Bank are on the NSE F&O ban list for 27 October. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Call OI Nifty: Down 2.5% = Long Unwinding + High Volume
Call OI Bank Nifty: Up 5.3% = Short buildup + Low Volume
Nifty Options Data: Bearish | PCR: 0.96
Bank Nifty Options Data: Bearish | PCR: 1.02
Significant writing seen at 17700 and 17800 calls
FII bought: IF, SF
FII sold: Cash, IO, and SO
“For the first time since many weeks, DII index shorts have exceeded FII short positions by a considerable margin (more than 10%). Data is bearish for the previous session, hence we need to see if we sustain above resistance levels today. If we do so, then shorts will get trapped and Nifty can head higher on short covering.”
Position Sizing guide: Small
Support: 17521 and 17450
Resistance: 17840 and 17920
-Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services
Indus Towers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, PNB Housing Finance, REC, Tata Chemicals, Anupam Rasayan India, Balaji Amines, Latent View Analytics, Lloyds Steels Industries, CE Info Systems, PC Jeweller, Supreme Petrochem, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Vaibhav Global and V-Guard Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on 27 October.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped more than 3% in early trade before paring gains to about 2.4%, boosted by tech stocks. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite inched 0.33% higher, and the Shenzhen Component was up 0.291%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.69% and the Kospi added 1.53%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose1.55%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was just below the flatline while the Topix lost 0.35% — bucking the trend in the region.
The S&P 500 ended a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, closing in negative territory as gloomy earnings guidance added to growing fears of a global economic slowdown. But those fears, along with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, continued to feed hopes that the Fed might consider easing the size of its rate hikes after its November 1-2 policy meeting The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 31,839.11, the S&P 500 lost 28.51 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,830.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 228.12 points, or 2.04 percent, to 10,970.99.
Nifty futures traded 94.5 points, or 0.53% higher at 17,933 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.