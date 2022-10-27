08:12 (IST) 27 Oct 2022

Stocks in focus today

Dabur India: The FMCG major on Wednesday said it will acquire a 51% stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd, the owners of the Badshah Masala brand.

Zee: The proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is inching to a closure, with the firms agreeing to sell three Hindi channels to mitigate regulatory concerns

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company on Wednesday reported a 17.69% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 130.71 crore for Q2FY23.

Read full story