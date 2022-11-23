Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open mildly in green. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 69 pts or 0.3% higher 18377 level. Global cues were positive as US stocks rose Tuesday with all three major indices gaining more than 1%, and shares in Asia also traded higher in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.56%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, while Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones rose 1.18%, Nasdaq gained 1.36%, and S&P 500 rose 1.36%.
Investors will look forward to the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes. While the report will be from the last FOMC meeting, investors are eager to see if there are any clues as to the Fed’s thinking heading into the last meeting of the calendar year next month. The market is expecting another interest rate increase. However, public comments by some Fed officials in recent days indicate that the US central bank might be leaning towards a smaller amount. In the previous meetings, the Fed raised rates four consecutive times by 0.75% each, and now it could raise by only a half-percentage point in December.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 23 November, Wednesday
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are mixed Wednesday after U.S. stocks rose overnight and New Zealand’s central bank delivered a 75 basis point hike, the biggest rate hike ever in the central bank’s history. The NZX 50 index in New Zealand fell 0.82%. The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.66% despite the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday hinting at more rate hikes ahead. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.37%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.29%. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was fractionally lower. In Mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was fractionally higher and the Shenzhen Component was down 0.23%.
US stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at its highest level in 2-1/2 months, as a sales forecast by Best Buy dampened concerns high inflation would lead to a dismal holiday shopping season while a bounce in oil prices helped lift the energy shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 397.82 points, or 1.18 percent, to 34,098.1, the S&P 500 gained 53.64 points, or 1.36 percent, to 4,003.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 149.90 points, or 1.36 percent, to 11,174.41.
Trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a positive opening for India equities as Nifty futures were trading 64 points higher around 18,352 levels on the Singapore Exchange.