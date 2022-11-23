Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open mildly in green. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded 69 pts or 0.3% higher 18377 level. Global cues were positive as US stocks rose Tuesday with all three major indices gaining more than 1%, and shares in Asia also traded higher in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.56%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, while Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones rose 1.18%, Nasdaq gained 1.36%, and S&P 500 rose 1.36%.

Investors will look forward to the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes. While the report will be from the last FOMC meeting, investors are eager to see if there are any clues as to the Fed’s thinking heading into the last meeting of the calendar year next month. The market is expecting another interest rate increase. However, public comments by some Fed officials in recent days indicate that the US central bank might be leaning towards a smaller amount. In the previous meetings, the Fed raised rates four consecutive times by 0.75% each, and now it could raise by only a half-percentage point in December.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 23 November, Wednesday