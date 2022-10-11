Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Frontline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to witness a muted start, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 11.5 pts, or 0.07% higher at 17,239.5 on the Singapore Exchange ahead of today’s session, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. Shares in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, while US stocks ended in red overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped around 2%, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.26%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.36%. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest since July 2020, down 1.04%, dragged lower by a slump in semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.75%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.32%.

Tracxn Technologies IPO received 23% subscription on the first day of the offer. The IPO received bids for 49,56,520 shares against 2,12,69,714 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.23 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 4% subscription. The IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares is in a price range of Rs 75-80 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to garner Rs 309 crore.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 11 October, Tuesday