Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Frontline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to witness a muted start, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 11.5 pts, or 0.07% higher at 17,239.5 on the Singapore Exchange ahead of today’s session, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. Shares in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, while US stocks ended in red overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped around 2%, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.26%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.36%. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest since July 2020, down 1.04%, dragged lower by a slump in semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.75%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.32%.
Tracxn Technologies IPO received 23% subscription on the first day of the offer. The IPO received bids for 49,56,520 shares against 2,12,69,714 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.23 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 4% subscription. The IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares is in a price range of Rs 75-80 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to garner Rs 309 crore.
“Markets ended weak in a volatile session amid weak global cues while the fall in US stock futures prompted investors to maintain a cautious stance. Investors now look ahead to the monthly US CPI report on Thursday amid fears that higher energy prices could fuel inflationary pressures. Also commanding attention will be the FOMC minutes to trickle in on October 12th. Technically speaking, the downside risk for Nifty is now seen limited at the support level of 17000 mark. We expect the Nifty bulls to aim at the 17500-17707 zone in the near term.” ~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.
“In spite of the not so favorable global environment, our markets managed to recover a fair bit of ground; courtesy to the recently laggard IT space, which has shown some sign of revival ahead of the quarterly result of IT giant, TCS. We continue to remain sanguine as long as the key support zone of 17000 – 16800 remains intact and meanwhile, the buy on declines approach remains the key. For the coming session, intraday supports are now visible at 17140 – 17050; whereas a move above 17300 would trigger a short covering move towards 17400 and beyond. Traders are advised to stay upbeat and it’s better to focus on thematic moves, which are likely to provide better trading opportunities. We, being the stronger market, are successfully managing to weather all storms and hence, once the global market supports, we may see the outperformance to continue.”~Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
“Going forward, markets are likely to witness swings as any escalation in geopolitical environment can lead to increase in volatility. Further inflation data and US Fed meeting minutes will be closely monitored. Domestically Q2 earning season will commence with almost 22% of Nifty weightage announcing their results during the week including IT heavy weights, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, etc.”~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
