Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open higher, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 250.5 pts, or 1.48% higher at 17,207.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-up start. Meanwhile, shares in Asia jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong US inflation report. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.69%, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 1.95%, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.79%. US stocks closed higher Thursday after staging a major reversal in intraday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.83%, the S&P 500 ticked up 2.60%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.23%.
WPI inflation data will be released on 14 October. WPI, which tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers, data will be released today. WPI inflation is seen at 11.2 per cent in September as against 12.4 per cent in the preceding month, and 11.8 percent in the year-ago period. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates September WPI in 10.7-11.8 per cent. WPI moderation is supported by easing input prices and higher base. The September PMI data indicated a rise in purchasing costs at the slowest pace in just under two years and the output charge inflation receded to a seven-month low.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 14 September, Friday
Infosys board has approved a share buyback program amounting to Rs 9,300 crore through the open market route. The maximum price set for this buyback is Rs 1,850 per equity share having face value of Rs 5 each and is subject to the approval of the members of the company by way of a special resolution and all other applicable statutory/ regulatory approvals. This will constitute 14.84 per cent and 13.31 per cent of its total paid-up capital and free reserves as on 30 September 2022 (on a standalone and consolidated basis, respectively). At the maximum buyback price, the possible maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 50,270,270 shares, which will comprise approximately 1.19 per cent of the paid-up shares of the company as of 30 September 2022 (on a standalone basis).
Trends on SGX Nifty hinted at a gap-up start for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 17,286.50 level, up 329.50 points or 1.95% on the Singaporean Exchange.
“The support for Nifty has shifted around 16900 levels while on the upside 17200 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 38000 levels while resistance at 39300 levels. Overall, Nifty is consolidating near to support zone breaching below the 16950 level can show a downside rally in the counter.”~Palak Kothari, Senior technical analyst, Choice Broking
“The underlying trend of Nifty remains choppy and the market is not showing any strength to sustain the highs. There is a possibility of one more dip down to 16800-16750 levels in the next few sessions before showing any meaningful upside bounce from the lows. Immediate resistance is placed at 17150 levels,” ~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“Nifty has formed a triple bottom over the past three days in the 16950-16960 band. A move below this could result in sharp fall towards 16747 and beyond. On upmoves, a move above 17142 could lead to return of positive sentiments.” ~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“IT sector would continue to remain in focus with HCL Tech announcing strong Q2 numbers, although Wipro reported disappointing results. Infosys results would give direction to the sector which has been reeling under pressure off late on expectation of weakening in global demand. For now, Nifty has been swinging around 17k levels for fourth consecutive day and is unable to get any clear direction. One needs to wait and see who wins the tug of war between global and domestic factors.”~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 1,636.43 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 753.29 crore on 13 October, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the two stocks on the NSE F&O ban list for 14 October. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 was 2.37% higher in early trade, while the Topix gained 1.74%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 popped 1.7%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.74%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.83% higher.
US stocks surged to close more than 2% higher on Thursday after US CPI inflation data, as technical support and investors covering short bets drove a dramatic rebound from a selloff earlier in the day. The reversal marked a jump of nearly 194 points in the S&P 500 from its low of the session to its high, the biggest intraday jump for the index since January 24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 827.87 points, or 2.83%, to 30,038.72, the S&P 500 gained 92.88 points, or 2.60%, to 3,669.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.05 points, or 2.23%, to 10,649.15.
Nifty futures traded 250.5 points, or 1.48% higher at 17,207.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-up start.