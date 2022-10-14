Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open higher, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 250.5 pts, or 1.48% higher at 17,207.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-up start. Meanwhile, shares in Asia jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong US inflation report. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.69%, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 1.95%, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.79%. US stocks closed higher Thursday after staging a major reversal in intraday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.83%, the S&P 500 ticked up 2.60%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.23%.

WPI inflation data will be released on 14 October. WPI, which tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers, data will be released today. WPI inflation is seen at 11.2 per cent in September as against 12.4 per cent in the preceding month, and 11.8 percent in the year-ago period. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates September WPI in 10.7-11.8 per cent. WPI moderation is supported by easing input prices and higher base. The September PMI data indicated a rise in purchasing costs at the slowest pace in just under two years and the output charge inflation receded to a seven-month low.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 14 September, Friday