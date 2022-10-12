Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in green, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures traded 0.3% higher at 16,990.5 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start. Global cues were mixed as US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, and Asian markets were mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.2%, while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.23%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.10%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked trend to close 0.12% higher.
India’s retail inflation for September is expected to stay elevated, aligned with the trends seen in the previous months of this fiscal due to global supply disruptions, erratic rainfall, unstable fuel prices, and higher prices of cereal, vegetables, and pulses. The CPI inflation in September is likely to hover in the range of 7-7.3%, according to analysts. CPI inflation for August rose to 7% from 6.7% in July 2022. If the estimations by the analysts come out to be true, this will be the ninth month that the retail inflation has remained above RBI’s upper threshold of 6%. According to RBI’s assessment, the CPI inflation may come in the target band of 2-4% in the next two years.
Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the short-term charts. Below 16900, Nifty could drag towards next supports of 16750 and 16600. Resistance for Nifty has shifted down to 17300 levels.”~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, with indications from the Bank of England that it would support the country's bond market for just three more days adding to market jitters late in the session. Trading was volatile, with investors cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the start of third-quarter earnings later this week. The Dow ended higher, helped by Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) shares, which jumped 5.7% after a report that Morgan Stanley upgraded the drugmaker's stock to “overweight” from “equal weight.” Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.65% to close at 3,588.84 after hitting a multiyear low during the session. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.10% to 10,426.19, its lowest close since July 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 36.31 points, or 0.12%, to close at 29,239.19.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday amid concerns over the global economy and ahead of the Bank of Korea’s rate decision. Investors are also waiting for inflation data from the U.S. due later this week. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was lower by about 0.2% while the Topix lost 0.15%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was flat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.23% and the Kosdaq fell 0.33%.
Nifty futures traded 50.5 points, or 0.30% higher at 16,990.5 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.