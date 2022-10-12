Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in green, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures traded 0.3% higher at 16,990.5 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start. Global cues were mixed as US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, and Asian markets were mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.2%, while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.23%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.10%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked trend to close 0.12% higher.

India’s retail inflation for September is expected to stay elevated, aligned with the trends seen in the previous months of this fiscal due to global supply disruptions, erratic rainfall, unstable fuel prices, and higher prices of cereal, vegetables, and pulses. The CPI inflation in September is likely to hover in the range of 7-7.3%, according to analysts. CPI inflation for August rose to 7% from 6.7% in July 2022. If the estimations by the analysts come out to be true, this will be the ninth month that the retail inflation has remained above RBI’s upper threshold of 6%. According to RBI’s assessment, the CPI inflation may come in the target band of 2-4% in the next two years.

Live Updates

