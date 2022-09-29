Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street on the week’s last trading day. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on weekly, as well as, monthly F&O expiry day. Global cues were positive as Wall Street stocks surged around 2% overnight and Asian markets were trading higher today. Dow Jones jumped 1.88%, the S&P 500 gained 1.97%, and Nasdaq 2.05% higher. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1%, and Topix was up 0.31%. In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.5%.
The Indian rupee plunged 37 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as strong US dollar overseas and risk-aversion in domestic equities weighed on the local unit. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is understood to have intervened in the markets, according to forex dealers. The dollar sales helped the rupee close above the 82-mark, they said.
The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would buy as many long-dated government bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilise financial markets, and added that it would postpone next week's start of its gilt sale programme. “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability,” the BoE said. “This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.”
It said the purchases were designed to restore orderly market conditions. “The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome.”
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 2,772.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,544.17 crore on September 28, according to the data available on the NSE.
Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent company informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled for 3 October to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares to shareholders.
Hindustan Copper: The company on Wednesday announced the highest-ever dividend per share at 30.01% of the net profit in FY22 with a net profit of Rs 373.78 crore, a 338% jump over the previous year’s net profit of Rs 109.98 crore.
Blue Dart Express: The company has announced an average shipment price increase of 9.6% for 2023 as compared to 2022.
“Nifty joined the global stock market rout on worries that the Federal Reserve's war against decades-high inflation could push the U.S. economy into a downturn. Sentiment at Dalal Street remained clouded by lingering concerns about corporate India’s earnings which could come under heavy pressure from inflation, an economic downturn, and soaring interest rates. The street will be anxiously awaiting the RBI September MPC Meet outcome to trickle in on Friday, Technically, the Nifty’s support is seen at 16277-16438 zone. As long as it holds the support level there is a bright chance that Nifty could bounce to 17321 and then at 17727 mark.”
~ Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“Markets remained choppy with a sharply downward bias, as investors exited banking and metal stocks ahead of the monthly F&O expiry with the likely rate hike by the RBI & other central banks indicating that bearish sentiment could continue going ahead. Technically, we are of the view that 17000 would act as an immediate resistance level. Below which, the correction wave is likely to continue till 16700-16650. On the flip side, a short recovery rally is possible only after the dismissal of 17000. Above the same the index could move up to 17100-17200. The Nifty is having major support between 16700-16650 (which is important retracement support level). Buying is advisable in index heavyweight stocks if Nifty falls to 16700 levels,”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
Indian benchmark indices are expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a positive opening for Indian equities. Nifty futures were up 189 pts or 1% up on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex plunged 509 points to 56,598, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 149 points to 16,859. “In the near term, market is expected to remain under pressure due to global uncertainty. However mixed trends across sectors would continue to offer stock-specific opportunities, especially in auto, consumption with the ongoing festive season,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose at the open on Thursday following a rebound on Wall Street overnight. The rally in the US came after the Bank of England said it would intervene in the bond market to stabilise conditions. The Nikkei 225 in Japan advanced 1% and the Topix index gained 0.31%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.38%. In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.5%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.72%.
Global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday — with Wall Street stocks surging around 2% — as the Bank of England said it would step in to the bond market in an attempt to dampen investors' fears of contagion across the financial system.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 548.75 points, or 1.88%, to 29,683.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.97% to 3,719.04. The Nasdaq Composite was 2.05% higher at 11,051.64 at the close.