Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street on the week’s last trading day. SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on weekly, as well as, monthly F&O expiry day. Global cues were positive as Wall Street stocks surged around 2% overnight and Asian markets were trading higher today. Dow Jones jumped 1.88%, the S&P 500 gained 1.97%, and Nasdaq 2.05% higher. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1%, and Topix was up 0.31%. In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.5%.

The Indian rupee plunged 37 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as strong US dollar overseas and risk-aversion in domestic equities weighed on the local unit. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is understood to have intervened in the markets, according to forex dealers. The dollar sales helped the rupee close above the 82-mark, they said.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 29 September, Thursday