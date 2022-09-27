Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After Monday’s rout, bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street amid mixed global cues. Early trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive opening for NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. In global markets, while US stocks slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors remained cautious amid recession fears, shares in the Asia-Pacific were higher on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.65%, and the Topix index gained 0.66%. South Korea’s Kospi and the Kosdaq were also up marginally.

The rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as the strengthening of the American currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit. Moreover, escalation of geopolitical risks due to conflict in Ukraine, a negative trend in domestic equities markets, and significant foreign fund outflows dampened investors’ risk appetite further dragging the domestic currency, according to forex traders.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 27 September, Tuesday