Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After Monday’s rout, bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street amid mixed global cues. Early trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive opening for NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. In global markets, while US stocks slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors remained cautious amid recession fears, shares in the Asia-Pacific were higher on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.65%, and the Topix index gained 0.66%. South Korea’s Kospi and the Kosdaq were also up marginally.
The rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as the strengthening of the American currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit. Moreover, escalation of geopolitical risks due to conflict in Ukraine, a negative trend in domestic equities markets, and significant foreign fund outflows dampened investors’ risk appetite further dragging the domestic currency, according to forex traders.
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session. The Sensex was up 77.60 points or 0.14% at 57222.82, and the Nifty was up 142.20 points or 0.84% at 17158.50.
Indian rupee opened 14 higher paise at 81.48 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 81.62.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 5,101.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,532.18 crore on September 26, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“Markets are likely to take a breather from the recent corrections and start Tuesday's session on a higher note, tracking recovery in SGX Nifty and select Asian indices even as US markets in overnight trades continued the declining trend. However, markets may continue to wobble intra-day amidst escalating risks of a global recession, driven largely by aggressive monetary tightening around the world to suppress elevated inflation. Also, the recession warning in the US is getting louder with the fact that the 10-year US bond yield is trading at 11-year high and 2-year bond yield at 15-year high.”
~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets slid further on Monday led by FED’s aggressive stance against inflation. Asian markets are trading mixed in the early Tuesday trade with Nikkei trading +0.8% up, Chinese markets trading +0.4% up while Korean and Taiwan markets trading in the red zone. Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Mahindra Logistics, Filatex India, Jubilant Foodworks. On the technical front, Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 16900 and 17400 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 38250 and 39250 respectively.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
The Indian Rupee is expected to depreciate further on strong dollar, weak Asian peers, and risk aversion in markets. Rupee is likely to open at 81.40, and trade in a range of 81.20 to 81.70 for the day, according to forex analysts. The local unit may slip to 82 per dollar soon, they added. In the previous session, rupee tumbled to a record low of 81.66 against the US dollar as various risky assets continued to be pounded by concerns of a looming recession in developed economies that have prompted a worldwide hardening of interest rates. The US dollar has gained against several currencies, including the rupee. An indication of its global strength is being reflected in the Dollar Index which vaulted to a new 20-year high of 114.53.
” RBI has offloaded tonnes of dollars from its FX kitty and while it does that, it has to buy rupee to sell USD. If RBI keeps selling more on the spot, it will further make the worst adverse and can do severe damage to the economy. Therefore, the RBI can’t go aggressive in selling, and hence the rupee can be seen moving towards 82.00-82.50 levels, further as now importers will buy in a rush and exporters shall get complacent. But no surprise, the rupee was overvalued against its peers and this correction was long overdue. It will be a tough job for RBI to juggle multiple balls at the same time and would be interesting to see what measures are been taken in the upcoming meeting.”
~Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors
“The rupee touched a new low of 81.65 and is a tad bit lower from another psychological mark of 82.00. Today, the pair is likely to open slightly stronger around 81.40 levels and shall trade in a range of 81.20-82.00 levels. Unlike the previous episodes of RBI’s solid intervention, this time, RBI seems to shy away unwantedly amid the current liquidity crunch. RBI has offloaded tonnes of dollars from its FX kitty and while it does that, it has to buy rupee to sell USD. This passive buying of the rupee, along with being on a hiking spree to tame inflation and follow the Fed, has led to a severe liquidity scarcity in the banking system which went into a deficit of over Rs. 27,000 crores from a surplus of Rs. 8.03 lakh crores.”
~Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors
“India has been in a relatively sweet spot despite the hawkish environment but in sympathy has to increase rates to avoid capital outflow. The Reserve Bank has also sacrificed nearly 20% of the reserves in trying to defend the rupee but when the liquidity flows out of Emerging markets nothing really can stop the flow. The risk now is a currency contagion with the USD strengthening on a daily basis. For long-term investors, there are opportunities to be had in such an environment. This is not the first or is likely to be the last crisis. If you are invested in good businesses and are following a framework for your investing, there need not be too much worry as once the dust settles, India should re-emerge as a very strong capital magnet. Staying with strength in the market remains one of our favourite ways to not predict the market yet ride the wave as and when we get it.”
~ Alok Jain, smallcase manager & Founder, Weekend Investing
“The speed with which central banks across the globe are hiking interest rates, investors are worried that slackening growth would push key economies into recession. With the monetary policy decisions on the anvil, rate-sensitive stocks like banking, realty & auto crumbled badly as rate hikes could dent demand going ahead. However, due to markets being in oversold territory, we could witness a quick pullback rally. For traders, the 200-day SMA and 16850 would act as a key support level. On the flip side 17150 and 17200 could be the immediate hurdle for the bulls.”
~Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“Taking a glance at the US markets, we will not be surprised to see some relief in key indices there as they have been on a continuous declining spree for a month. Any rebound could certainly provide the much-needed cushion for our domestic markets, and since we are relatively stronger, a possibility of a sharper bounce back cannot be ruled out. As far as supports are concerned, 17000 – 16900 – 16800 is to be seen as a sacrosanct cluster, whereas on the flip side, 17200 followed by 17350 are to be seen as intraday resistances.”
~ Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
“The benchmark index Nifty has now entered a cluster of key moving averages i.e. 89-day EMA and 200-day SMA. Also, the previous breakout point coincides around 16800; hence, as of now, we do not expect the correction to extend below these levels. If it gets breached, we may have to revisit our view; but as of now, we would like to believe we are very much close to the sacrosanct supports, and since markets are extremely oversold, it’s advisable to trim existing shorts and start nibbling into quality propositions.”
~ Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
“Panic gripped Dalal Street as the risk of recession was on the front and center in financial markets across the globe. The street suspects that the Fed moving so aggressively on rate hikes could cause a recession. The other biggest headwind which stock markets world over facing is inflation. In this backdrop, investors await the RBI MPC's move on rate-hike decision this Friday, which would determine the trend in the medium term. Technically speaking, the biggest support for Nifty to watch will be 16907 and if the index holds this level, there is a bright chance that Nifty could bounce to 17451 and then at 17727 mark.”
~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
US Federal Reserve officials on Monday sloughed off rising volatility in global markets, from slumping stocks to currency turbulence abroad, and said their priority remained controlling domestic inflation. In recent weeks, Fed officials have been adamant that they will push rates as far as needed to cool off inflation – even at the cost of rising unemployment and a possible recession. The S&P 500 is down 12 per cent just in the month that Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stern message at a central bank symposium in Wyoming about the economic 'pain' required to curb the fastest price increases since the 1980s.
Infosys: The IT major on Monday inaugurated its new digital centre in Calgary, Alberta in Canada and said it would create 1,000 jobs over the next two years.
Embassy REIT: Blackstone Inc is reportedly slated to sell 7.7 crore units of Embassy REIT worth Rs 2,650 crore via block deals on Tuesday.
Jubilant FoodWorks: The Dominos operator informed in an exchange filing on Monday that it has acquired a 29.24 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in Roadcast Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were higher on Tuesday after a sharp fall on Monday. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.65 per cent, and the Topix index gained 0.66 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.46 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was marginally up, and the Kosdaq gained 0.64 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.
Wall Street slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the US economy into a sharp downturn. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 per cent to end at 29,260.81 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03 per cent to 3,655.04. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6 per cent to 10,802.92.
Nifty futures were trading 27 points, or 0.16% higher at 17,048 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.