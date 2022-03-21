Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After benchmark indices gained nearly 2 per cent in previous session fueled by Holi spirit, Indian equity markets are likely to extend gains amid mixed global cues. Early trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,382 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian share markets were cautious on Monday as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine, but the fighting raged on with no sign of stopping. Hang Seng index rose more than 1% in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.34%. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. Meanwhile in the US, Wall Street’s three major indexes closed higher on Friday.

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares will be on focus as conglomerate’s retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Sunday acquired 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions, which owns and operates intimate wear brand Clovia. RRVL made an investment of Rs 950 crore in the company through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment, according to an official statement. With this acquisition, Reliance added another brand to its portfolio in the innerwear segment, having already acquired Zivame and Amante brands.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates March 22 Monday