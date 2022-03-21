Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After benchmark indices gained nearly 2 per cent in previous session fueled by Holi spirit, Indian equity markets are likely to extend gains amid mixed global cues. Early trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,382 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian share markets were cautious on Monday as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine, but the fighting raged on with no sign of stopping. Hang Seng index rose more than 1% in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.34%. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. Meanwhile in the US, Wall Street’s three major indexes closed higher on Friday.
Reliance Industries (RIL) shares will be on focus as conglomerate’s retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Sunday acquired 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions, which owns and operates intimate wear brand Clovia. RRVL made an investment of Rs 950 crore in the company through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment, according to an official statement. With this acquisition, Reliance added another brand to its portfolio in the innerwear segment, having already acquired Zivame and Amante brands.
Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Friday, with the biggest boost from technology stocks, after talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis ended without big surprises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, or 0.8%, to 34,754.93, the S&P 500 gained 51.45 points, or 1.17%, to 4,463.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 279.06 points, or 2.05%, to 13,893.84.
Asian share markets started the week in a cautious mood as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine, but the fighting raged on with no sign of stopping. Trade was sluggish with Japan on holiday, leaving S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures little changed. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was also flat.
Japan`s Nikkei was shut, but futures traded around 300 points above the cash close. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose more than 1% in early trade. Mainland Chinese stocks were also higher, with the Shanghai composite up 0.19% and the Shenzhen component advancing 0.898%. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.34%.
Early trends on SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,382 level on the Singaporean Exchange.