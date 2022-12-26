08:12 (IST) 26 Dec 2022

India VIX

Volatility in Indian share market has increased sharply in past few days, making the bears more comfortable and giving discomfort to bulls. India VIX, the volatility gauge or fear index surged by 41 percent from 11.43 level seen on 13 December, to 16.16 level on 23 December, while during the passing week, it jumped nearly 15%. Hence, further northward journey in VIX could put more pressure on the market, experts said. “Volatility across the globe rose sharply as a new strain of the Covid variant is spreading. India VIX also moved towards 16 percent, which is likely to keep traders on their toes coupled with rollover activity due to December settlement,” ICICI Direct said.