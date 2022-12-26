Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green, hinted SGX Nifty as Nifty futures traded marginally higher at 17886 on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were mixed Asian markets traded on a muted note today, while Wall Street shuffled to a modestly higher close on Friday as investors digested a deluge of economic data ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53%, the S&P 500 gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.21%. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite index traded flat, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.44%.
Volatility in Indian share market has increased sharply in past few days, making the bears more comfortable and giving discomfort to bulls. India VIX, the volatility gauge or fear index surged by 41 percent from 11.43 level seen on 13 December, to 16.16 level on 23 December, while during the passing week, it jumped nearly 15%. Hence, further northward journey in VIX could put more pressure on the market, experts said. “Volatility across the globe rose sharply as a new strain of the Covid variant is spreading. India VIX also moved towards 16 percent, which is likely to keep traders on their toes coupled with rollover activity due to December settlement,” ICICI Direct said.
Wall Street shuffled to a modestly higher close on Friday and Treasury yields advanced as investors digested a deluge of economic data ahead of the Christmas holiday long weekend, capping a week fraught with worries over the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy and related recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.44 points, or 0.53 percent, to 33,203.93 the S&P 500 gained 22.43 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,844.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.74 points, or 0.21 percent, to 10,497.86.
