Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher as SGX Nifty was quoting 114 points higher from previous close, indicating a gap-up start for domestic equities. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 246 points to 54,768, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 62 points to settle at 16,340. Globally cues were positive as Asian markets were mostly positive in morning deals. Japan’s Nikkei is up 2.12%, South Korean shares were up 1.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.89%. Meanwhile, US stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and interest rate hike.

The government has eliminated a levy on gasoline exports, and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed. The step offers relief for top fuel exporter Reliance Industries and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp. The Centre reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 per litre and scrapped completely a Rs 6 per litre levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification. It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to Rs 17,000 a tonne.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 20 July Wednesday