Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher as SGX Nifty was quoting 114 points higher from previous close, indicating a gap-up start for domestic equities. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 246 points to 54,768, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 62 points to settle at 16,340. Globally cues were positive as Asian markets were mostly positive in morning deals. Japan’s Nikkei is up 2.12%, South Korean shares were up 1.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.89%. Meanwhile, US stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and interest rate hike.
The government has eliminated a levy on gasoline exports, and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed. The step offers relief for top fuel exporter Reliance Industries and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp. The Centre reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 per litre and scrapped completely a Rs 6 per litre levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification. It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to Rs 17,000 a tonne.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 20 July Wednesday
Hindustan Unilever: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday beat estimates by posting an 11% year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit.
Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements posted a 14.25% fall in consolidated net profit. Read full story
Oil prices fell slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens. Brent crude prices fell 39 cents or 0.5% to $106.96 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 62 cents to $103.60 per barrel.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday posted a higher net profit and revenue for the fiscal first quarter but warned that price hikes continued to squeeze household expenses and impact demand for consumer goods. The maker of Dove soap, Surf detergent and Horlicks also said margins would be under pressure at least also in the second quarter, forcing it to take calibrated price increases. HUL, India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG), posted an 11% increase in net profit at Rs 2,289 crore in the quarter ended June 30. Sales rose 19% to Rs 14,016 crore, in part helped by a low base.
Domestic headline indices again witnessed a battle between bears and bulls on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 246 points or 0.45% higher at 54,767 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 62 points or 0.38% to settle at 16,340. Bank Nifty zoomed more than 1% during the day. Now, entering Wednesday’s trading session SGX Nifty zoomed close to 200 points, suggesting continued upward momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were positive after bulls propelled Wall Street indices higher on Tuesday.
The government eliminated a levy on gasoline exports and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed, offering relief for the nation’s No. 1 fuel exporter Reliance Industries Ltd and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The Centre reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees (3 cents) a liter, and scrapped completely a 6-rupees-per-liter levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification. It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to 17,000 rupees a ton.
Asian shares extended a global rally on Wednesday as strong U.S. corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe helped lift sentiment and ease fears of a recession, while the dollar was mired near two-week lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.1% in early Asia trade, driven by a 1.5% jump in resources-heavy Australia, a 1.1% gain in South Korean shares and 1.5% jump in Hong Kong stocks. Japan's Nikkei surged 2.1%.
U.S. stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes denting the corporate bottomline. The S&P 500 gained 2.8% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 3.1% on Tuesday.
SGX Nifty was quoting 114 points higher from its Tuesday close, indicating a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,512 levels on the Singaporean exchange.