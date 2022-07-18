Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices opened on positive note with Nifty above 16150. The Sensex was up 446.07 points or 0.83% at 54206.85, and the Nifty was up 139.70 points or 0.87% at 16188.90. The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.8% higher. Infosys, Hindalco Industries, L&T, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while HDFC, HDFC Bank, M&M and Britannia Industries were the laggards. All sectors were trading positively in opening deals with IT, Metal stocks in demand.
Infosys, Hindalco Industries, L&T, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while HDFC, HDFC Bank, M&M and Britannia Industries were the top losers.
Infosys, Tech M, L&T, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma IndusInd Bank, HUL, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank led gains on the Sensex, rising 1-2 per cent. While HDFC twins, and M&M were the losers with tepid cuts.
Commodity prices traded lower with most of the commodities in the non-agro segment extending decline for another week on weaker demand and a stronger dollar. Bullion prices traded down on market expectations over aggressive FED in July meeting following records inflation data. Base metals traded weak on disappointing data from China and lower demand. Crude oil prices traded down on slowdown fears and higher US inventories.
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session. The Sensex was down 0.20 points or 0.00% at 53760.58, and the Nifty was down 6.90 points or 0.04% at 16042.30.
“The Indian rupee could open flat to positive following regional currencies and equities. As the quantum of foreign fund selling has subsided, crude stabilised and Fed rate topping out next year, short term pullback in rupee could be possible in coming days. Spot USDINR has psychological resistance at 80 and support at 78.80 and 78.50.”
~Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month except for Maharashtra where chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Friday announced a cut in value added tax (VAT) of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and of Rs 3 per litre for diesel. For the rest of the country, the prices have held steady for nearly two months. The last reduction in prices came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21.
Markets took a breather last week but, the overall structure looks positive. In the coming sessions, earnings will drive the markets. Equity benchmark Indices clocked their first weekly loss in four weeks as investors fretted over likely aggressive tightening by central banks in the wake of recent inflation numbers. Benchmarks Sensex dropped 721 points or 1.32 per cent to close at 53761 and Nifty shed 176 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 16049. Asia, stocks hit a two-year low and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains to above 108 as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.
“Early buoyancy in Asian indices, including SGX Nifty, indicates domestic benchmarks are set to make a firm beginning after Wall Street on Friday rose sharply amid the lingering woes of global economic slowdown. Investors are betting that the Fed may probably go for a 75 basis point hike in policy rates in its July 27 meeting against the 100 bps rate hike feared earlier. Also, solid earnings by HDFC Bank during the weekend and oil prices falling to $97 a barrel should augur well for the markets. On technical front, the immediate upside targets for Nifty are at 16321 mark and then at 16500 mark. The index would go south only if it drops below its biggest support at 15851.”
~Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty with a 167-point gain. Some stock specific actions can be seen in HDFC Bank (reported a standalone profit growth of 19% on a yearly basis at 9,196 crore for Q1FY23 led by fall in provisions for bad loans. Net interest income rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 19,481.4 crore, driven by loan growth of 22.5 percent and deposits increased to 19.2%.), Bharat Electronics (The defence company recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 366.33 crore for Q1FY23 driven by strong operating income), and aviation industry stocks (OMCs reduced ATF prices). On the technical front, key support and resistance for Nifty 50 are 15,900 and 16,150 respectively while key support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 34,450 and 35,100 respectively.”
~Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Mumbai-based Sula Vineyards, the country’s largest wine producer and seller, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue with a face value of Rs 2 per equity share is a complete offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to 25,546,186 equity shares. The offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders.
Bank Of Maharashtra, Alok Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Heidelberg Cement, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Nelco, Onward Technologies and Elixir Capital are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.
The dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, with a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in New Zealand lending modest support to the kiwi, though fears about Europe's gas supply put a cap on dollar selling. The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising U.S. interest rates and wobbling economies in Europe and China. It pushed above parity on the euro for the first time in almost 20 years last week, before easing back. The euro last bought $1.0094 and the yen, which has tumbled about 17% this year, steadied at 138.29 per dollar. The New Zealand dollar and the Aussie inched higher after inflation surged to a three-decade high in New Zealand.
Crude oil prices fell $1 in early trading in Asia on Monday, cutting into gains from Friday, as attention turned back to rising COVID-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns again reducing fuel demand in the world's top oil importing nation. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $96.05 a barrel at 0055 GMT, after climbing 1.9% on Friday. Brent crude futures for September settlement fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $99.69 a barrel, paring a 2.1% gain from Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stressed the need for frontloading of monetary policy actions to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored and re-align inflation with the target while reducing the impact such actions will have on medium-term growth, the central bank said in its bulletin for July. To that effect, the RBI has already initiated coordinated monetary and fiscal policy responses.
While the role of monetary policy to control inflation caused due to global supply shocks leaves limited space for the RBI to maneuver, there is risk of unhooking of inflation expectations due to the increasing intensity and frequency of such supply shocks, the RBI said, citing the ongoing supply side issues stoked by the Ukraine war and rebound of pandemic.
“In last week, we witnessed certain negative news flows with regards to inflation, global markets correction, FII’s selling in cash and derivatives segment and the rising Dollar Index. Inspite of all such news flows, the market has managed to hold on to its crucial supports which is a positive sign. Any reversal or positive news from the global factors could then lead to a buying interest in equities and hence, we advise traders to trade with a positive bias till 15800 is intact. Only a break below 15800 will then lead to a resumption of downtrend and till then, one should be optimistic from a short term perspective. The immediate support for Nifty is placed in the range of 15900-15800 while on the higher side, we expect the index to rally towards 16270 followed by 16500 soon.
~Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
Nifty 50 traded in steps formation last week, where it was continuously witnessing a lower close and was trading below its 50–day exponential moving average on the daily time frame. Just like in the previous four occasions prices retraced their gap either partially or fully and then began their lower high lower bottom trend on the daily time frame. The index has formed a small upward rising channel on the daily chart and prices are currently trading near the lower band of the pattern which is placed at 15950–15900 levels.
Rupee expected to depreciate further in this week till 80.50 amid strong dollar, risk aversion in the global markets and consistent FII outflows. Market sentiments are hurt as aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks across globe to tame soaring inflation deepened the concerns about outlook for world economic growth. Market participants will keep an eye on Manufacturing and Services PMI data from major countries across the globe to gauge economic health. USDINR (July) as long as it sustains above 79.10 it may slip further till 80.50 in this week. For Monday, Rupee may continue with its depreciation mode amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments.
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.91 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore on the back of overall growth.
LIC: LIC's bid to buy a 15% stake in India International Exchange (India INX) and a similar stake in India International Clearing Corporation (India ICC) may come to fruition after the government tweaked provisions of the Insurance Act last week. Read full story
“Markets will first react to the banking major, HDFC Bank, numbers in early trade on Monday. Besides, the performance of the global indices especially the US markets and movement in crude will remain on participants’ radar. Amid all, we recommend continuing with a positive yet cautious approach till Nifty holds 15,900 and focusing more on stock selection.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
“A small body of positive candle was formed on the daily chart with long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicate hammer type candle pattern (not a classical one). Normally, a formation of hammer after a reasonable upmove or decline could indicate possible trend reversal on either side. Hence, one may expect upside bounce from here. The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact and the swing low of Thursday at 15858 could now be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence. The said higher low was formed at the key lower support of ascending trend line around 15850 levels (connected from the swing lows of 17th June and 1st July). Hence, this could mean chances of more upside in the short term. The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed on the upside after showing gradual weakness in the last 5 sessions. The formation of positive chart pattern at the key support signal more upside for the market ahead. The next upside levels to be watched around 16250 levels. Immediate support is placed at 15925.”
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Domestic headline indices continue to witness a battle between bulls and bears last week with headline indices closing with losses during the week. S&P BSE Sensex settles at 53,760 while the Nifty 50 index closed at 16,049 — both down more than 1% in the last five trading sessions. Entering the fresh week of trade, SGX Nifty was down up with gains, zooming more than 100 points to signal a gap-up start to the day’s trade. Global cues were also positive after Wall Street ended with gains on Friday.
The Indian market has witnessed a choppy market during last week and a havoc for long term investors as quarterly numbers till now have disappointed the market. Fears of a slowing economy and sky high inflation so far hasn’t abated. Meanwhile, sentiment among various investors are considering mixed signals. Nifty has formed a bearish candle in the weekly chart, however as it closed above 16000 level, an important psychological level , a small relief rally is expected in near term.
The trend may remain bullish for the shorter term but simultaneously profit booking from higher levels is expected as well. The Nifty may find strong support around 15800 levels while on the upside 16600 may act as strong resistance. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34000 levels while resistance at 35500 levels. Market may drive both sides in coming days, so working with options strategies would be helpful to safeguard hard earned money.
~Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking
The Nifty index ended with 171 points down by 1.06% as there was a fall in crude prices and re-emergence of volatility due to inflation fear which is expected to reinforce bets of further policy tightening by the central bank. Inflation data in the US hit a 41-year high at 9.1%, which suggests that the US Fed will likely raise rates by 75 bps or more. The rupee extended its losses into a fifth straight session, hitting a fresh low at Rs80/USD on the back of continued foreign fund outflows from the stock market, as well as a stronger dollar. Going forward investors will continue to monitor quarterly earnings and rupee movement. The key global events for the next week include the EU inflation rate and ECB interest rate decision.
~Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking
Asian shares inched higher on Monday, tracking the much-needed bounce on Wall Street. However, investors remain cautious ahead of a near-certain rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate earnings reports. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 145 points or 0.54%, while South Korea's Kospi index advanced 1.46%. China's Shanghai Composite index was up marginally and Hong Kong's Hand Seng index inched 0.42% higher.
US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, ending several days of sell-offs with a rebound fueled by upbeat earnings, strong economic data and easing fears of a larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. All three major US stock indexes posted solid gains, with financials leading the charge in the wake of Citigroup Inc's earnings beat. The S&P 500 and the Dow both snapped five-day losing streaks, and all three indexes ended below last Friday's close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.15%, to 31,288.26, the S&P 500 gained 72.78 points, or 1.92%, at 3,863.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 201.24 points, or 1.79%, at 11,452.42.
Nifty futures were trading 154 points, or 0.96% higher at 16,194 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.