08:33 (IST) 18 Jul 2022

Frontloading of policy action needed to tame inflation expectations: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stressed the need for frontloading of monetary policy actions to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored and re-align inflation with the target while reducing the impact such actions will have on medium-term growth, the central bank said in its bulletin for July. To that effect, the RBI has already initiated coordinated monetary and fiscal policy responses.

While the role of monetary policy to control inflation caused due to global supply shocks leaves limited space for the RBI to maneuver, there is risk of unhooking of inflation expectations due to the increasing intensity and frequency of such supply shocks, the RBI said, citing the ongoing supply side issues stoked by the Ukraine war and rebound of pandemic.