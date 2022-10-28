Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian share market is likely to open marginally higher on the week’s last trading day amid mixed global cues, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading 40 pts or 0.23% higher on the Singapore Exchange, signalling a flat to positive start for NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Shares in the Asia fell ahead of the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.63%, while South Korea’s Kospi was slightly lower. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dipped 0.1%, and in Mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.58% lower. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6%.

The Reserve Bank will hold a special meeting of its rate-setting committee on 3 November to prepare a report for the government on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6% for three consecutive quarters since January. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will prepare the report on reasons for failure to meet the inflation target as well as the remedial measures the central bank is taking to bring down prices in the country. RBI Act mandates that in case the inflation target is not met for three consecutive quarters, the central bank has to submit a report to the government explaining the reasons and detail the remedial actions it will be taking to check the price rise.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 28 October, Friday