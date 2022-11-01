Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a positive opening for domestic equities. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,167 levels, up 106 pts or 0.6% on the Singaporean exchange. In global markets, Asian markets were trading higher today morning, while US stocks lost ground overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39%, the S&P 500 lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.15%, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.07%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong briefly rose 2% in early trade, and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.23%.

“Series of events over the next few days could keep the market volatile. Central Banks including US Fed and Bank of England would be having their policy meet, while RBI has also scheduled an emergency meeting after it failed to contain inflation for 3 consecutive quarters. On the domestic side, the primary market would be buzzing with lot of activities as 4 companies have lined up their IPOs. Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to continue with its positive momentum with strong corporate earnings, supportive global markets and healthy festive demand,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 1 November, Tuesday