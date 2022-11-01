Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open in the green as trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a positive opening for domestic equities. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,167 levels, up 106 pts or 0.6% on the Singaporean exchange. In global markets, Asian markets were trading higher today morning, while US stocks lost ground overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39%, the S&P 500 lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.15%, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.07%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong briefly rose 2% in early trade, and Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.23%.
“Series of events over the next few days could keep the market volatile. Central Banks including US Fed and Bank of England would be having their policy meet, while RBI has also scheduled an emergency meeting after it failed to contain inflation for 3 consecutive quarters. On the domestic side, the primary market would be buzzing with lot of activities as 4 companies have lined up their IPOs. Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to continue with its positive momentum with strong corporate earnings, supportive global markets and healthy festive demand,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Larsen & Toubro: L&T consolidated PAT jumped 22.5% to Rs 2,229 crore as consolidated revenue surged 23% to Rs 42,763 crore
Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported a nearly 90% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September quarter of FY23.
Bharti Airtel: The telecom company’s consolidated net profit for Q2FY23 rose 89% to Rs 2,145.2 crore against Rs 1,134 crore reported a year back.
India's eight core sectors grew 7.9% in September, quickening from an upwardly revised 4.1% in August, the commerce ministry said on 31 October. Output in six of the eight core sectors grew in September. These sectors include coal, refinery products, electricity, fertilisers, cement and steel, said the ministry. Meanwhile, production of coal rose 12% on-year in September, and electricity generation rose 11%, said the commerce ministry. Refinery products output rose 6.6% while fertilisers grew 11.8% in September from a year earlier.
The central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 6.20 lakh crore in April-September, accounting for 37.3% of the full-year target, data released on 31 October by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit for April-September 2021 had accounted for 35% of the FY22 target. The fiscal deficit in the first half of the last financial year months was Rs 5.27 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-September of the current financial year is 17.65 percent higher on a year-on-year basis. The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4% of GDP.
“Investors are hoping for a smaller rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week against the earlier expectation of a more aggressive rate increase. This optimism has fuelled a sharp upsurge, which has pushed both the local benchmark indices above their key psychological levels. Also, FIIs are looking at local shares with renewed interest, which has boosted the investors' sentiment. However, if the Fed adopts any hawkish stance, markets could be in for a steep correction in the near term. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle and higher bottom formation, which is indicating the continuation of an uptrend in the near future. As long as the index trades above 17900 the uptrend formation is likely to continue, and above the same it could touch 18100-18150 levels. Below 17900, traders may prefer to exit long positions and on further decline it could retest the 17800 mark.”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“The bullish momentum rebounded as benchmark Nifty recaptured the 18000 mark despite the fact that the Federal Reserve indicated readiness to tighten more aggressively to fight surging inflation. Nifty is likely to be on the front foot in the near term with aggressive targets at its all-time-high at 18605 mark. Hopefully, a dovish Federal Reserve on November 2 leads into a new uptrend at Dalal Street. Investors will also be eyeing RBI MPC's unscheduled meeting on Thursday, and US October jobs report on Friday.”-Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“Markets started the week on a robust note and gained over a percent, tracking firm global cues. After the gap-up start, the Nifty hovered in a narrow range for most of the day and buying in the last hour helped the index to reclaim 18,000 levels. Healthy buying was witnessed across sectors while the broader indices continue to trade mix. The buoyancy in the global markets, especially the US, combined with favourable domestic cues is helping the markets to maintain the prevailing recovery. And, we expect the Nifty to regain momentum above the 18,100 level. In line with the trend, participants should look for buying opportunities on every dip and avoid contrarian trades.”- Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were higher on Tuesday ahead of Australia’s central bank decision and the results of a private survey on Chinese factory activity. The Fed’s meeting also begins on Tuesday stateside. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong briefly rose 2% in early trade, with Hang Seng Tech up 2.32%. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.23% and the Shenzhen Component added 0.519%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.19% higher while the Topix rose 0.36%.The Kospi in South Korea also rose 1.07%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%. MCSI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.74% higher.
US stocks lost ground on Monday, with the major indexes closing out a strong month of gains on a weaker foot, as investor focus turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.85 points, or 0.39%, to 32,732.95, the S&P 500 lost 29.08 points, or 0.75%, to 3,871.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.31 points, or 1.03%, to 10,988.15.
