Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open mildly in green as trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for the domestic share market. Nifty futures were trading 20 pts or 0.11% higher on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex dropped below 63,000 to close 416 pts lower, while NSE Nifty 50 declined 116 points to 18,696. Global cues were largely positive as shares in Asia rose on Monday morning, while all three major Wall Street indices ended flat on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped more than 2%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite added 0.78%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.18%, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.28%. Meanwhile, in the US, Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18%.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee is likely to continue with the pace of repo rate hikes, in its MPC meeting during 5-7 Dec. The Reserve Bank of India MPC is expected to announce a 35 basis points (bps) rate hike, according to economists. A 25 bps or 50 bps hike, can’t be ruled out either, they said. The central bank has hiked the key short-term lending rate or repo rate by 190 bps in four tranches since May this year in order to contain inflation which remains above RBI’s threshold of 6%. “We expect a 35 bps rate hike in the upcoming meeting,” said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings.

