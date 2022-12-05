Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open mildly in green as trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for the domestic share market. Nifty futures were trading 20 pts or 0.11% higher on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex dropped below 63,000 to close 416 pts lower, while NSE Nifty 50 declined 116 points to 18,696. Global cues were largely positive as shares in Asia rose on Monday morning, while all three major Wall Street indices ended flat on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped more than 2%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite added 0.78%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.18%, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.28%. Meanwhile, in the US, Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.18%.
RBI Monetary Policy Committee is likely to continue with the pace of repo rate hikes, in its MPC meeting during 5-7 Dec. The Reserve Bank of India MPC is expected to announce a 35 basis points (bps) rate hike, according to economists. A 25 bps or 50 bps hike, can’t be ruled out either, they said. The central bank has hiked the key short-term lending rate or repo rate by 190 bps in four tranches since May this year in order to contain inflation which remains above RBI’s threshold of 6%. “We expect a 35 bps rate hike in the upcoming meeting,” said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings.
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 19,000 for Calls and 18,700 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 19,000 for Calls and 18,000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 18,700 for Calls and 18,700 for Puts in weekly and at 18,800 for Calls and 17,800 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by -19.54%, increased future index shorts by 26.42% and in index options by 23.52% in Call longs, 15.22% in Call short, 75.91% in Put longs and 4.44% in Put shorts.
– Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Domestic benchmark indices were trading marginally higher in pre-open session. BSE Sensex was up around 30 pts at 62903, while NSE Nifty 50 was over 18700 level.
“The better-than- expected US job numbers in November were surprisingly ignored by the market with the S&P 500 ending flat. This message from the market indicates that the Fed is unlikely to reverse its well telegraphed slower pace of tightening. The market doesn’t see the terminal rate going above 5%. In India there are signals that this is a market trending higher, in spite of the high valuations. The upcoming MPC decision and more importantly the RBI’s message will be keenly awaited by the market. The mid and small cap rally is likely to gather momentum.”
– Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
“Markets are expected to edge higher in early trades Monday following gains in Asian indices after key US gauges on Friday rose on the back of stronger than expected US jobs growth in November. Despite the positive momentum, traders may exercise caution ahead of the monetary policy week this week, as the market had already rallied sharply in little time while valuations also look a bit stretched. Technically speaking, the positive bias would continue as long as Nifty holds above its make-or-break support at 18561 mark”.
– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 18900 level, it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 19100-19300 levels. However, if the index breaks below 18500 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 18300-18100. For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 19300-18100 with positive bias. The weekly strength indicator RSI is above its respective reference lines indicating positive bias.
Oil prices edged higher in early trade after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their oil output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday. Brent crude futures climbed 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.96 a barrel at 2309 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.35 a barrel.
Markets might consolidate in a range after index surged to record high and cautiousness among investors ahead of a series of events. Moreover, US Fed to announce its credit policy on 14th December and traders are likely to be on watch mode till the US Fed’s interest rate outcome and its commentary on future direction. US Fed chairman’s dovish speech has led investors to already discount 50bps rate hike in its next policy meeting. Check stocks to buy for gains this week.
FPIs turned strong buyers in November consistently buying financials, IT, autos, FMCG, capital goods and telecom. They were sellers in financials in October, but were buyers in November. There is no consistency in their sectoral selling strategy. In the short run the most important factor determining FPI strategy is the movement in the dollar index. When the dollar index moves up and is expected to trend up, they sell. Conversely when the dollar index declines and is expected to trend down, they buy. Going forward, India will get its fair share of FPI money. But the high valuation in India will be a deterrent.
– Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The National Stock Exchange has kept Punjab National Bank, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for 5 December. Securities thus banned include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 214.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 712.34 crore on 2 December 2, provisional NSE data shows.
This week, all eyes will be on the outcome of the MPC meet scheduled on December 7. Besides, the performance of global indices and foreign flow trends will continue to provide cues in between. Markets may witness some consolidation early this week. However, the tone would remain positive and our immediate target of 19000 is intact in Nifty. We expect Nifty to hold 18,300 during the consolidation phase. Since all the sectors are contributing to the move on a rotational basis, the focus should be on accumulating quality stocks on dips. The recent improvement in the broader market participation is certainly encouraging but participants should remain selective.”-Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Religare Broking
“As the market was in an overbought zone after the recent upsurge, correction on Froday was due for some time and hence investors booked profit in a trading session marked by weak Asian and European cues. The recent GDP numbers and GST collections came in line with expectations, but global news flow will continue to dictate the market trend going ahead. The two immediate triggers – RBI's credit policy next week and the US Fed meeting in mid-December on the rate front would determine the investors' mood in the near term.” –Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities
“Global stocks were cautious on Friday, after recent sharp gains as traders awaited the monthly US jobs report that came in rosier than expected bringing back fears of US Fed remaining hawkish for longer. Over the week, Nifty gained 0.99%. Nifty could face resistance in the 18758-18888 band while 18462-18529 band could offer support in the near term. RBI MPC policy outcome on Dec 07 will be watched closely for further cues on longetivity and sharpness of rate hikes in India.” -Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday as China relaxed virus testing rules in some cities, signaling more easing may come in the nation, which has been under strict Covid-related restrictions for more than two years. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 3.4% in early trade, leading gains in the region, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.94%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite added 1.03% and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.72%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.11% and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.67%.
The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Friday, although major indexes rallied off their worst levels of the day, as the November payrolls report fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88, the S&P 500 lost 4.87 points, or 0.12%, to 4,071.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.95 points, or 0.18%, to 11,461.50.
SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to positive start for the domestic share market. Nifty futures were trading 20 pts or 0.11% higher on the Singapore Exchange.