Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the week’s last trading session, Nifty futures were trading 0.35% higher at 18792 on the Singapore exchange. Global cues were strong as Asian stocks advanced after US shares posted their first gain this month, with traders focused on inflation figures in China and the US. Japan’s Topix index rose 1%, while South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 ended higher, snapping a five-session losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13%. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,571, while NSE Nifty 50 rose 49 points to 18,609.
The National Stock Exchange has kept GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance, under its F&O ban list for 9 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices amid strong global cues. Ahead of the week’s last trading session, Nifty futures were trading 0.35% higher at 18792 on the Singapore exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,571, while NSE Nifty 50 rose 49 points to 18,609. “Going forward, keep focusing on thematic movers for better trading opportunities. There have been contributions across the board, the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the Banking space, especially the PSU bank index which soared to a new 52-week high. Looking at these developments, the undertone is likely to remain upbeat, and any intraday blip is expected to augur well for the bulls,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One.
“Nifty broke a two-day losing streak on Thursday, aided by optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy and on “as expected” outcome of state assembly elections. At the close, Nifty was up 0.26% or 49 points at 18609. Nifty managed to hold its level above 20 simple DMA on Thursday, placed at 18500 odd levels. Any level above 18700 would confirm the breakout from the bullish “Flag” pattern. 10 DMA and 20 DMA for Nifty are in rising mode, which indicates positional uptrend. Bank Nifty has surpassed the crucial resistance of 43400 to close at fresh all time high levels and continue to outperform the Nifty.”-Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
One 97 Communications Limited, the parent entity of Paytm, will hold a board meeting on December 13 to consider a proposal for a share buyback, the fintech major disclosed to the exchanges on December 8.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose as China inflation data came in roughly in line with expectations. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.18%, while the Topix added 1.03%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.24%. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.64% while the Kosdaq climbed 0.79%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1% in early trade before paring some gains to trade 0.51% higher. Mainland China’s Shenzhen Component was 0.11% lower while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2%. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% in November on an annualized basis, while its producer price index fell 1.3%.
The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, snapping a five-session losing streak, as investors interpreted data showing a rise in the weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.56 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 33,781.48; the S&P 500 gained 29.59 points, or 0.75 percent, to finish at 3,963.51; and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.45 points, or 1.13 percent, at 11,082.00.
Trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a firm opening for the broader index with gains of 66.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,794 levels on the Singapore Exchange.