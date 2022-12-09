08:08 (IST) 9 Dec 2022

Nifty to reclaim 18750 or bears to drag index below 18500?

SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices amid strong global cues. Ahead of the week’s last trading session, Nifty futures were trading 0.35% higher at 18792 on the Singapore exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,571, while NSE Nifty 50 rose 49 points to 18,609. “Going forward, keep focusing on thematic movers for better trading opportunities. There have been contributions across the board, the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the Banking space, especially the PSU bank index which soared to a new 52-week high. Looking at these developments, the undertone is likely to remain upbeat, and any intraday blip is expected to augur well for the bulls,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One.

5 things to know before market opening bell