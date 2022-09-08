Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty50 are likely to open in the green as ahead of the session, SGX Nifty was trading higher, hinting at a gap-up opening for Indian share market. Global cues were largely positive as US stock indexes climbed the most in roughly a month and markets in Asia-Pacific traded higher today following Wall Street’s solid rebound rally overnight. Investors will also be closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Thursday as markets brace for another 75 bps interest rate hike later this month.

The European Central Bank today is expected to frontload a series of rate hikes to tame inflation in the region. ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel’s speech in Jackson Hole set the hawkish tone for the upcoming policy meeting. With inflation in the euro zone projected to rise more in the coming months and the risk of consumer prices rising higher, a rate hike of 75 bps is a possibility. Although the large rate hike is largely priced in, it could still exacerbate strains in equity, bond markets. Inflation in the euro zone hit 9.7% last month, and with the continued pressure on energy prices it is expected to reach double-digit levels (10%) in the coming months.

Live Updates