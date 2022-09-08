Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty50 are likely to open in the green as ahead of the session, SGX Nifty was trading higher, hinting at a gap-up opening for Indian share market. Global cues were largely positive as US stock indexes climbed the most in roughly a month and markets in Asia-Pacific traded higher today following Wall Street’s solid rebound rally overnight. Investors will also be closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Thursday as markets brace for another 75 bps interest rate hike later this month.
The European Central Bank today is expected to frontload a series of rate hikes to tame inflation in the region. ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel’s speech in Jackson Hole set the hawkish tone for the upcoming policy meeting. With inflation in the euro zone projected to rise more in the coming months and the risk of consumer prices rising higher, a rate hike of 75 bps is a possibility. Although the large rate hike is largely priced in, it could still exacerbate strains in equity, bond markets. Inflation in the euro zone hit 9.7% last month, and with the continued pressure on energy prices it is expected to reach double-digit levels (10%) in the coming months.
“A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart after opening lower. Technically, this pattern indicates sideways movement in the market around 17750-17400 levels. Yesterday's upside recovery after a weak opening signal an emergence of buying interest from the lows. This is positive indication for the market ahead. Nifty cant be ruled out of another attempt towards the hurdle of 17800 levels in the coming sessions. Nifty on the weekly chart placed just below the crucial overhead resistance of significant down trend line around 17800 levels. The repeated hitting of the said hurdle was seen in the last few weeks. This indicates strength of underlying Nifty at the highs.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound at 17750-17400 levels. Having moved up from near the lower range on Wednesday, there is a possibility of Nifty making an attempt towards upper range and also crucial TL resistance around 17800 levels in the coming sessions.”
~Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Markets in Asia-Pacific traded higher today, following Wall Street’s solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since August 10 for all three averages. Investors will also be closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech Thursday as markets brace for another 75 basis-point hike later this month. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was 1.62 percent higher and the Topix was also up 1.6 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.41 percent and the Kospi in South Korea was up 0.33 percent.
US stocks on Wednesday climbed the most in roughly a month as bond yields eased, with investors shrugging off hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 435.98 points, or 1.4 percent, to 31,581.28, the S&P 500 gained 71.68 points, or 1.83 percent, to 3,979.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 246.99 points, or 2.14 percent, to 11,791.90.
Nifty futures were trading 98.5 points, or 0.56% higher at 17,729 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start