Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up amid strong global cues. Ahead of today’s trading session, SGX Nifty is in the green indicating that benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty are headed for a positive start. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,186 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Markets in Asia rose in early morning trade as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest rate decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.4%, while South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.12% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for a holiday. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.81%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, surging 1.9%.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi High Court judge who is hearing a bunch of petitions and counterpetitions filed by Amazon and the Future Group against each other, to also hear the US ecommerce firm’s latest plea to stop Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from alienating its stores to Reliance Industries. “The important thing is that this interim application has to be considered,” a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana said. RIL, Future Group shares will remain in focus. Meanwhile, HDFC, India’s largest mortgage financier, will merge into HDFC Bank. It’s a two-step merger that could take 12-14 months and several regulatory approvals to close. HDFC, HDFC Bank shares jumped over 14% on Monday post merger news. Traders mounted bullish bets on HDFC Bank futures on hopes that the merger could lead to further upsides in the stock.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again by oil marketing companies (OMC) on April 5 — the 13th hike in 15 days. So far prices have increased by roughly Rs 9.20 per litre across major cities. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 104.61 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 95.87. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 119.67 and Rs 103.92, respectively. Pieces were hiked for the first time in 4 months, 15 days ago. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
“The surprise news of the HDFC Bank-HDFC merger has boosted the sentiment amid mixed global cues and we may see the rub-off in the following session as well. The recent buoyancy in the banking pack is further adding to the confirmation. On the index front, a decisive close above 18,150 in Nifty would further fuel the rally towards 18,350. In case of any dip, the 17,800 zones would now act as support. Participants should align their positions accordingly and focus more on stock selection.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
India’s trade deficit rose 87.5 percent to $192.41 billion in 2021-22 as against $ 102.63 billion in the previous year, the government data showed on Monday. While total exports during last fiscal year increased to a record high of $417.81 billion, imports too soared to $610.22 billion, leaving a trade gap of $192.41 billion.
“India’s merchandise import in April 2021-March 2022 was $610.22 billion, an increase of 54.71 percent over $394.44 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 28.55 percent over $474.71 billion in April 2019-March 2020,” said a release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
“The Nifty is now back above the psychological mark of 18000 and banking was the major charioteer of the move. Now, January’s high of 18350 is not so far away, and considering the ongoing momentum, we advise traders to use intra-week decline to add longs. As far as supports are concerned, 17850 – 17800 is likely to provide an immediate cushion; whereas on the flip side, 18200 – 18350 are the levels to watch out for.”
~Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
HDFC, HDFC Bank: Macquarie Capital Securities (India) said HDFC Bank will have an excess SLR/CRR asset requirement of Rs 70,000-80,000 crore.
Zomato: In a setback for online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday ordered a probe into their business practices. Read full story
“Currently sentiments are upbeat given strong economic data points including highest GST collection, robust port handling, record high exports, etc. This week RBI’s policy meet is due which would drive the market and thus banking stocks are likely to remain in lime light. Q4 results announcement would also kick start with IT companies which would be tracked closely by investors. India VIX is down to 18 zones and has been shredding from higher zones which is giving comfort to the bulls. Now Nifty has to hold above 17700 zones, for an up move towards 18350 zones.”
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Nifty finds support around 17800, while 18400 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 38200 while 39200 will act as resistance.
~IIFL Securities
In the first half of this financial year, volatility will continue to remain high. Monday's market movement was on the back of the HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd merger which took the entire financial space, and the market higher. This volatility is expected to go down in the second half of the current financial year, once the trajectory of inflation and interest rate gets clearer.
~Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities
Oil futures rose in early trading on Tuesday as the potential for more sanctions following alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine added to concerns about supply disruptions, while Iran nuclear talks stalled. Brent crude futures were up $1.58, or 1.5%, to $109.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.61, or 1.6%, to $104.89 a barrel. Both contracts briefly jumped more than $2 a barrel after Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said the International Energy Agency (IEA) was still working out details for a planned second round of a coordinated oil releases.
Wall Street's three major equity indexes rose about 1% on the average on Monday with shares of Twitter, particularly, outperforming on news that flamboyant tech-entrepreneur and influencer Elon Musk had become the largest shareholder in the microblogging site. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 271 points, or 1.9%, at 14,533. The S&P500 finished up 38 points, or 0.8%, at 4,584. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up 104 points, or 0.3%, at 34,922.
Markets in Asia rose in early morning trade as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest rate decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.4%, while South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.12% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for a holiday.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 90 points, or 0.5 per cent, higher at 18,187, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.