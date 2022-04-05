Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up amid strong global cues. Ahead of today’s trading session, SGX Nifty is in the green indicating that benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty are headed for a positive start. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,186 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Markets in Asia rose in early morning trade as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest rate decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.4%, while South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.12% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for a holiday. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.81%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, surging 1.9%.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi High Court judge who is hearing a bunch of petitions and counterpetitions filed by Amazon and the Future Group against each other, to also hear the US ecommerce firm’s latest plea to stop Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from alienating its stores to Reliance Industries. “The important thing is that this interim application has to be considered,” a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana said. RIL, Future Group shares will remain in focus. Meanwhile, HDFC, India’s largest mortgage financier, will merge into HDFC Bank. It’s a two-step merger that could take 12-14 months and several regulatory approvals to close. HDFC, HDFC Bank shares jumped over 14% on Monday post merger news. Traders mounted bullish bets on HDFC Bank futures on hopes that the merger could lead to further upsides in the stock.