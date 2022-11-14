Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in green and continue upward movement. Trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic share market as Nifty futures were trading higher at around 18,488 levels on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues are strong as US stocks ended higher on Friday and Asian markets were trading largely positive. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while South Korea firmed up 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 3.7%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite added 0.51%. In the US, Nasdaq gained 1.88%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10%, and the S&P 500 climbed 0.93% in the previous session.
Mumbai-based realty firm Keystone Realtors will hit the capital market today to raise funds through its IPO. The company which sells properties under the brand ‘Rustomjee’, has proposed to raise Rs 635 crore through the IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560 crore and an Offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 75 crore by promoters. The price band has been fixed at Rs 514-541 a share. The issue will conclude on November 16. Ahead of the IPO, the company has decided to allot 35.21 lakh equity shares to 16 anchor investors at Rs 541 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 190.5 crore.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 14 November, Monday
“Across the globe, stock market investors cheered the softening of the US CPI data that led to a humongous rally on Dalal Street. Traders world over are now hoping that with the inflation level cooling, the US Fed may maintain status quo on rate hike in its December meeting before reversing the trend going ahead if the reading shows further moderation. Technically, the Nifty not only cleared the short-term resistance of 18300 but closed above the same which is broadly positive. A bullish candle on daily and weekly charts and range breakout formation is indicating further upside from the current levels. For traders,18200-18150 would act as key support zones. If the index trades above the same then it could move till 18500-18600. However, below 18150, the uptrend would be vulnerable.”- Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities
“The benchmark index Nifty added more than a percent last week and, in the process, it closed at highest level in the calendar year. We are not surprised with this move as we have been quite vocal on how strong our markets are and soon, we would see BANKNIFTY crossing 42000 to mark new highs. The banking index has finally achieved this milestone and soon we would see Nifty following these footsteps. Technically speaking, the price configuration looks promising, because Nifty finally managed to surpass the multiple times tested trendline resistance above 18200-18000 with some authority. For the coming week, 18200-18000 would now be seen as a sacrosanct support zone, whereas on the flipside, testing 18450 and 18600 is clearly on cards. In fact, if momentum persists, we will see Nifty clocking fresh record high this week itself. Till now, most of the other heavyweights have been driving markets higher but with IT space coming out of its long slumber phase, the rally is likely to be robust in nature.”- Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Hong Kong’s benchmark index popped at open as Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed after closing the previous week with a big rally, with Japan’s benchmark index dragged lower by tech giant SoftBank Group. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 3% at open and was last up 2.37%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite added 0.51% and the Shenzhen Component gained around 1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.44% in early trade, as heavyweight SoftBank plunged 11% after its Vision Fund reported further losses, while the Topix also fell 0.44%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia and South Korea’s Kospi were fractionally lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.86%.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would turn less aggressive on raising the interest rates. The Nasdaq gained 1.88 percent to 11,323.33 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 percent to 33,749.18 points on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.93 percent to end the session at 3,993.05 points.
Nifty futures traded 38.5 points, or 0.21% higher at 18,474.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.