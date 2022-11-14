Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in green and continue upward movement. Trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic share market as Nifty futures were trading higher at around 18,488 levels on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues are strong as US stocks ended higher on Friday and Asian markets were trading largely positive. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while South Korea firmed up 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 3.7%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite added 0.51%. In the US, Nasdaq gained 1.88%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10%, and the S&P 500 climbed 0.93% in the previous session.

Mumbai-based realty firm Keystone Realtors will hit the capital market today to raise funds through its IPO. The company which sells properties under the brand ‘Rustomjee’, has proposed to raise Rs 635 crore through the IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560 crore and an Offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 75 crore by promoters. The price band has been fixed at Rs 514-541 a share. The issue will conclude on November 16. Ahead of the IPO, the company has decided to allot 35.21 lakh equity shares to 16 anchor investors at Rs 541 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 190.5 crore.

Live Updates

