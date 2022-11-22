Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open mildly in green, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures traded 43 pts or 0.24% higher at 18248 on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were mixed as shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed today, while US stocks fell overnight in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.75%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.45%, and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.22%. Over in the US, S&P 500 shed 0.39%, Nasdaq fell 1.09%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13%.

Kaynes Technology shares will debut on bourses on Tuesday. The Electronics manufacturing company shares are expected to put up a stellar performance despite recent volatility and consolidation in the equity market. The subscription numbers for the Kaynes Technology IPO, the government’s increased focus on defence sector, a healthy order book with good revenue visibility and a strong customer base hint at premium listing. The listing premium is likely to be in the range of 35-40% over issue price of Rs 587 per share, according to analysts.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 22 November, Tuesday