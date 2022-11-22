Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open mildly in green, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures traded 43 pts or 0.24% higher at 18248 on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were mixed as shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed today, while US stocks fell overnight in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.75%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.45%, and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.22%. Over in the US, S&P 500 shed 0.39%, Nasdaq fell 1.09%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13%.
Kaynes Technology shares will debut on bourses on Tuesday. The Electronics manufacturing company shares are expected to put up a stellar performance despite recent volatility and consolidation in the equity market. The subscription numbers for the Kaynes Technology IPO, the government’s increased focus on defence sector, a healthy order book with good revenue visibility and a strong customer base hint at premium listing. The listing premium is likely to be in the range of 35-40% over issue price of Rs 587 per share, according to analysts.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 22 November, Tuesday
Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday, a day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.62 by 0007 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January began trading Tuesday, rising 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.11 a barrel.
“Firmness in SGX Nifty and select Asian indices could aid local market sentiment in early Tuesday trades, despite overnight sluggishness on Wall Street. Two areas of concern are rising interest rates showing no signs of cooling off and its ripple effect on the economic growth worldwide going ahead. With China extending lockdowns, demand for oil and other products could further take a hit, resulting in a recessionary scenario in key global economies. However, for the domestic economy, WTI oil prices tumbling to USD 79.50 a barrel would augur well. Our call of the day suggests an absolutely listless and an uninspiring session trading day on cards despite it being a November F&O series expiry week.”-Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
ALKEM (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 3084) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs 3110- 3130 for the target of Rs 3060 with a strict stop loss of Rs 3148.
CUMMINSIND (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1322) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs 1333- 1342 for the target of Rs 1305 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1356.
HINDPETRO (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 215) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs 212- 214 for the target of Rs 222 with a strict stop loss of Rs 210.
“Bank Nifty again tested its lower band of the near-term support zone of (42,350-42,200 zone) and recovered partial intraday loss. Despite weakness, the index outperformed benchmark Nifty. The key technical indicators stuck around the overbought zone on the daily timeframe chart. As mentioned earlier, a convincing move below its near-term support zone, could drag it towards 42,000- 41,900 zone. In the meanwhile, short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, the index will face hurdle around 42,700-level. f As for the day, support is placed at around 42,150 and then at 41,900 levels, while resistance is observed at 42,550 and then at 42,700 levels.”-Reliance Securities
“Nifty 50 violated it’s near-term support of 18,300 level and tested initial target of 18,210-18,175 zone. Due to such violation, the key technical indicators witnessed bearish cross-over on the short-term timeframe chart. This could drag the index towards 17,950-level. In case of bounce, as per the change in polarity principle, now the index may face hurdle around 18,300-level. As for the day, support is placed at around 18,050 and then at 17,950 levels, while resistance is observed at 18,260 and then at 18,300 levels.”-Reliance Securities
Indian rupee is expected to trade left in the coming days following strength in the dollar index and weaker regional peers. However, the loss could be limited following a fall in crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows. Technically, spot USDINR could add gains in the coming days but the trend has turned bearish with lower top and bottom formation on the daily chart. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 82.40 to 81.30 in the next few days. Markets are a bit muddy as equities, dollar and yield all are rising amid mixed economic data.
Indian benchmark indices are expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a positive opening for domestic equities. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 40 pts higher at 18,245. In the previous session, BSE Sensex declined 519 pts to 61,145, while NSE Nifty 50 slipped 148 points to 18,160. “Participants should see the dip as normal profit taking after the recent surge and we expect the 17950-18050 zone to act as immediate support in Nifty. While we’re seeing a mixed trend across sectors, resilience in the banking space is playing a critical role in capping the damage so far. We recommend continuing with a stock-specific trading approach and maintaining positions on both sides,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.
“The psychological mark of 18000 is likely to act as the sheet anchors’ role, before which 18100 could provide a pitstop to the cool-off in the index. On the higher end, 18250-18300 is the intermediate resistance, followed by the sturdy hurdle of 18450-18500. Going forward, the index is likely to trade within the mentioned range in the comparable period, and any decisive breach on either side could only dictate the near-term trend. From here on, selective stocks could outperform the market; hence, we advocate the participants to be strictly selective and grasp the stock-specific approach for better trading opportunities.”- Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
“Nifty started lower following a weak global cue and remained sideways during the day. On the lower end, it slipped towards the previous swing high (18100). The trend looks a bit weak with a rounding top formation on the daily timeframe. The bearish crossover in RSI with a negative divergence suggests weak momentum. Going forward, 18100 may provide immediate support below which the index may drift down towards 17750. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18200/18450.”-Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
“Weakness in Asian and European indices triggered a sell-off in domestic equities. Valuations too are looking stretched which is why local traders are using the opportunity to book some profits. Also, a few Fed officials have said that rate hikes will not stop till the inflation is under control, making investors nervous about the growth prospects going ahead. Technically, after a long time the index closed below 10 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and has also formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is largely negative. We expect 18250 to act as a key resistance zone for the market and if the index slips below the same it could retest 18050-18000. On the flip side, above 18250 the index could move up to 18400-18450. Contra traders can take bets near 18000 with a strict 17950 support stop loss”- Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.75% and the Topix added 1.1%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.51% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe’s speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.45% in early trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component were both fractionally lower. The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.22% and the Kosdaq fell 0.29%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%.
US Stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions after reporting deaths from the virus weighed on markets, sending energy stocks and oil prices lower. Traders also looked for further signals from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 shed 0.39% to 3,949.94, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.09% to end the day at 11,024.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28, though losses on the index were mitigated by a jump in Disney shares.
Nifty futures traded 43 pts or 0.24% higher at 18248 on the Singapore Exchange, hinting that Dalal Street is headed for a positive start.