Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street as SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Global cues were mixed as US stocks tumbled on Friday, while share markets idled in Asia in morning trade as investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a jumbo interest rate hike in the US. Weakness in domestic equities is expected to continue until the clarity emerges on the quantum of the rate hike being taken by US Fed in the FOMC scheduled on 20-21 September. Also ECB and BOE policy announcement is due this week which would add to the nervousness in the market, according to analysts.

India’s current account deficit (CAD), a key indicator of balance of payment of a country, is likely to remain within 3 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 as against 1.2 per cent during the last fiscal, according to an article published in the Reserve Bank of India’s bulletin. The widening trade deficit, or the gap between the value of imports and exports, puts pressure on the balance of payments. India’s trade deficit during the first five months of 2022-23 widened to $124.5 billion from $54 billion in the previous corresponding period. In the entire fiscal 2021-22, the trade deficit was USD 189.5 billion.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 19 September 2022, Monday