Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls may attempt a comeback on Dalal Street as SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Global cues were mixed as US stocks tumbled on Friday, while share markets idled in Asia in morning trade as investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a jumbo interest rate hike in the US. Weakness in domestic equities is expected to continue until the clarity emerges on the quantum of the rate hike being taken by US Fed in the FOMC scheduled on 20-21 September. Also ECB and BOE policy announcement is due this week which would add to the nervousness in the market, according to analysts.
India’s current account deficit (CAD), a key indicator of balance of payment of a country, is likely to remain within 3 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 as against 1.2 per cent during the last fiscal, according to an article published in the Reserve Bank of India’s bulletin. The widening trade deficit, or the gap between the value of imports and exports, puts pressure on the balance of payments. India’s trade deficit during the first five months of 2022-23 widened to $124.5 billion from $54 billion in the previous corresponding period. In the entire fiscal 2021-22, the trade deficit was USD 189.5 billion.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 19 September 2022, Monday
“Investors are widely expecting an aggressive rate hike this week, with 1/3 of market respondents expecting the FED to do 100 bps, whereas a 75bps hike is mostly discounted. To combat pressure on the rupee, the RBI most likely will have to do at least 50 bps rate hikes soon. The Indian Ten Year yield spiked 15 bps to 7.25% in the last three session, in expectation of the same. The adverse rub-off impact of this was felt in the Indian equity market also, over the last three sessions including extended losses on Friday. Further to that, the World Bank gave a gloomy picture of world economies heading toward deep recession, as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation. Fitch especially cut India's economic growth forecast for 2022/23 to 7% from 7.8%. All this fuelled the jitteriness and led to a surge in the Indian market fear index (VIX) above 20, for the first-time post-June 2022. We expect the market to remain volatile in the coming weeks before the market gets more cues from the ensuing quarterly season, which begins early next month.”
~Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management
Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54% to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close. The cryptocurrency is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Ethe , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.2 % to $1,422.1, losing $47 from its previous close.
Vedanta and Foxconn have hired experts who are evaluating possible locations for their upcoming semiconductor plant in Gujarat and a site may be finalised in the next couple of weeks, Gujarat Science and Technology Department Secretary Vijay Nehra said. So far, the joint venture company has not finalised the location as they are evaluating various sites in Gujarat based on technical aspects, commercial viability and connectivity to set up the semiconductor and a display fabrication unit in the state.
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.234 billion to stand at $550.871 billion for the week ended September 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $7.941 billion to $553.105 billion. The fall in the reserves during the reporting week was on account of a dip in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.
Oil prices climbed during early Asian trade on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose $1.15, or 1.3%, to $92.50 a barrel by 0049 GMT after settling up 0.5 per cent on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.16 a barrel, up $1.05, or 1.2 per cent.
Indian stock market is likely to open in green on Monday as trends in the SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian benchmark indices, with a gain of 43 points. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex fell nearly 1,100 pts to 58,841, while the NSE Nifty 50 plunged around 350 pts to 17,531. “Indian markets were the worst performers in the Asian pack on Friday, as higher inflation and likely aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed sent stocks tumbling across the board. We are likely to see strong bouts of volatility in the coming sessions as global slowdown looms large. Technically, the double top formation on daily and intraday charts and bearish candle on weekly charts is indicating further weakness from current levels,” said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed ahead of major central bank meetings this week. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was 0.11 per cent higher, while South Korea’s Kospi opened higher before falling 0.45 per cent. Japan’s market was closed for a holiday.
US stocks ended in the red on Friday, falling to two-month lows as a warning of impending global slowdown from FedEx hastened investors' flight to safety at the conclusion of a tumultuous week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139.4 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 30,822.42, the S&P 500 lost 28.02 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 3,873.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 103.95 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 11,448.40.
Nifty futures were trading 19 points, or 0.11% higher at 17,582 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start.